'Barbie' Is Getting an IMAX Release in September Featuring Never-Before-Seen Footage

Published on August 24, 2023 10:58AM EDT
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Photo:

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie is getting bigger — literally!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday that the blockbuster, starring Margot Robbie, will be released in IMAX theaters for a one-week limited engagement beginning Sept. 22. This version of the film will include brand-new footage chosen by director Greta Gerwig.

In a statement, Gerwig, 40, said that audience enthusiasm for Barbie around the globe since its release in July "has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving."

"So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world," she said.

"We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all," said Gerwig. "And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

ANA CRUZ KAYNE as Barbie, SHARON ROONEY as Barbie, ALEXANDRA SHIPP as Barbie, MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie, HARI NEF as Barbie and EMMA MACKEY as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie did not initially play in most IMAX theaters across the U.S. after it opened the same day as Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer, creating the fan-driven 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon. Oppenheimer shattered several records for IMAX attendance.

Barbie has surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Last week, it overtook 2008's The Dark Knight as Warner Bros.' highest-earning domestic release ever.

RYAN GOSLING as Ken

Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie's reach has extended beyond movie theaters too: Ryan Gosling's song "I'm Just Ken" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 87 earlier this month.

Barbie remained the top-grossing movie at the domestic box office for four consecutive weekends following its release. Blue Beetle, another Warner Bros. release, was the first film to unseat Barbie from its No. 1 spot after it made $25 million last weekend.

Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE

Warner Bros. 

Robbie, 33, previously shared with Collider in an interview before the actors' strike that she claimed her movie would make $1 billion when initially pitching Barbie to the studio.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," she said at the time. "And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?"

Barbie is in theaters now.

