You, Too, Can Be ‘Kenough’ with a Sweatshirt Just Like Ryan Gosling’s in ‘Barbie’

Mattel is currently taking preorders for the ‘Barbie’ sweatshirt that is taking over the internet

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 02:41PM EDT
Ryan Gossling's "I am Kenough" hoodie went viral after it was featured in the Barbie movie â and you can buy it online!
Photo:

MattelWarner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

You are “Kenough!”

From the rise of Barbiecore to all of Margot Robbie’s spot-on Barbie replica outfits, the 2023 summer blockbuster has given rise to a myriad of iconic style moments. But of all the high-fashion looks featured in the film, one of Barbie’s most recognizable looks is a laid back, tie-dye sweatshirt — and it’s not even worn by Barbie herself. 

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, spends one scene in a tie-dye sherpa hoodie that has taken the internet by storm. In front of blue, pink, yellow and purple hues, the hoodie reads “I am Kenough,” which is a phrase that has blown up on social media since the sweatshirt was featured in Greta Gerwig’s film. 

On the day the movie was released, one Twitter user wrote: “Where do I purchase the “I am Kenough” hoodie, this is an emergency.” Another commented back saying: “Three people in my row (including me) said “I need that.”

I am Kenough - Barbie movie

Mattel

Now, Mattel is making dreams come true. The movie official unisex hoodie, which is the same one Gosling wears in the film, is available for preorder on its website. 

The $60 pullover hooded sweatshirt features an embroidered chest message with a ‘K’ monogram and is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. The sherpa hoodie is expected to ship on or before Sep. 29. 

The Barbie movie has blown straight past “Kenough” and straight to downright record-breaking. The film — which also features stars like Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera — had been previously estimated to have brought in $155 million over its weekend opening, crowning Gerwig with the biggest opening ever for a woman director. 

On Monday, Variety reported that this margin of success was even higher, with Barbie reeling in a three-day haul of $162 million

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though Gosling is “Kenough,” he told PEOPLE at the Barbie premiere that his daughters didn’t necessarily think so. 

"I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken," the 42-year-old actor said. 

He added that since he never played with Barbie growing up, his daughters — Amada, 7, and Esmeralda, 8 — were like his official introduction to the brand. 

He went on to share that his daughters also helped him prepare. "My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it," he tells PEOPLE. "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too."

"And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera," Gosling concludes.

The actor shares his two daughters with longtime partner, Eva Mendes.

Related Articles
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Kate McKinnon and Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View.'
Whoopi Goldberg Wears Quirky Shoes Filled with Barbie Doll Heads on 'The View': 'I Love My Barbie'
Jennie Garth bikini
Jennie Garth Wears Her Best Barbiecore Bikini for a Weekend Pool Day
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
Ashley Graham Clase Azul Tequila Gold
Ashley Graham Is ‘Glad’ That ‘Barbie’ Made That ‘Cellulite’ Comment: ‘We All Have It’ (Exclusive)
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie, Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
‘Barbie’ Opens Even Bigger Than First Reported with $162M Weekend, 'Oppenheimer' Too with $82M
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
Cillian Murphy Ryan Gosling Barbie Ken
Cillian Murphy Says He’s Open to Playing a Ken in 'Barbie 2'
Rob Thomas, Ryan Gosling, Ken, Barbie Movie
Matchbox Twenty on Being Included in 'Barbie' Film: 'We Were an Easy Takedown'
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt Almost Played Kens in 'Barbie' Movie, Casting Director Reveals
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie Wears an Archival Chanel Look in ‘Barbie’ That Was First Worn by Claudia Schiffer
Margot Robbie, Ann Roth, Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig Reveals It Was Suggested She Cut Emotional ‘Barbie’ Scene Where Margot Robbie Cries