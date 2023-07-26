You, Too, Can Be ‘Kenough’ with a Sweatshirt Just Like Ryan Gosling’s in ‘Barbie’

You are “Kenough!”



From the rise of Barbiecore to all of Margot Robbie’s spot-on Barbie replica outfits, the 2023 summer blockbuster has given rise to a myriad of iconic style moments. But of all the high-fashion looks featured in the film, one of Barbie’s most recognizable looks is a laid back, tie-dye sweatshirt — and it’s not even worn by Barbie herself.

Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, spends one scene in a tie-dye sherpa hoodie that has taken the internet by storm. In front of blue, pink, yellow and purple hues, the hoodie reads “I am Kenough,” which is a phrase that has blown up on social media since the sweatshirt was featured in Greta Gerwig’s film.

On the day the movie was released, one Twitter user wrote: “Where do I purchase the “I am Kenough” hoodie, this is an emergency.” Another commented back saying: “Three people in my row (including me) said “I need that.”

Mattel

Now, Mattel is making dreams come true. The movie official unisex hoodie, which is the same one Gosling wears in the film, is available for preorder on its website.

The $60 pullover hooded sweatshirt features an embroidered chest message with a ‘K’ monogram and is available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. The sherpa hoodie is expected to ship on or before Sep. 29.

The Barbie movie has blown straight past “Kenough” and straight to downright record-breaking. The film — which also features stars like Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera — had been previously estimated to have brought in $155 million over its weekend opening, crowning Gerwig with the biggest opening ever for a woman director.

On Monday, Variety reported that this margin of success was even higher, with Barbie reeling in a three-day haul of $162 million.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though Gosling is “Kenough,” he told PEOPLE at the Barbie premiere that his daughters didn’t necessarily think so.

"I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken," the 42-year-old actor said.

He added that since he never played with Barbie growing up, his daughters — Amada, 7, and Esmeralda, 8 — were like his official introduction to the brand.

He went on to share that his daughters also helped him prepare. "My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it," he tells PEOPLE. "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too."

"And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera," Gosling concludes.

The actor shares his two daughters with longtime partner, Eva Mendes.