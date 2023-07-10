'Barbie' First Reactions Praise 'Great' Margot Robbie and Tease 'Oscar Buzz' for Ryan Gosling as Ken

The first reactions to Barbie are here!

After the Los Angeles premiere of the Greta Gerwig film on Sunday night, attendees shared their thoughts on social media, praising the comedy and its performances from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak tweeted, "... Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!"

Eric Heckler of the New York Film Academy wrote that Ken is Gosling's "best role to date — Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling."

"The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory," Heckler added.

ScreenRant's Joseph Deckelmeier tweeted that the "whole cast is brilliant" and said the movie is "funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment!"

Ben Mekler, a screenwriter, tweeted that Barbie is a "knockout."

"As a comedy, it’s a total crowd pleaser — as an indictment of capitalistic feminism and urgent call to go ahead and eat our pets if trapped with them following a major earthquake it is devastating," Mekler added. "Gosling steals the show — absolutely loved it."

Said film critic Carla Renata, "Greta Gerwig left me all in my feelings as did the production design, costumes, Hair and makeup! I was living for the dance numbers led by Simu Liu! It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist."

Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote on Twitter that the story is "mixed" but "the craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life."

Variety's Katcy Stephan said Barbie is "perfection": "Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play."

At the premiere Sunday, director Gerwig told Variety her feelings about finally sharing the highly anticipated movie with fans.

"It's really incredible, and I'm really just trying to, you know, take it in [and], like, not miss it. Because so much has led up to this moment," she said. "It's very emotional. It really is."

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

