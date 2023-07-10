Here's Every Barbie Fashion and Beauty Collection You Need to Shop Before You Watch the Movie

From lip gloss and purses to high heels and hair gems, here are the top Barbie collaborations you need on your radar now.

Fashion and beauty brands have picked up on the pink pandemonium, partnering up with Mattel and Warner Bros. to create what could be considered the ultimate Barbie style starter pack.

Though the beloved doll has been a style icon for decades, she’s turned into a modern-day trendsetter in recent months since the news of the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which has come with a streak of Barbie-inspired looks from its own star Margot Robbie .

The totally pink and totally fantastic Barbiecore trend is showing no signs of stopping, especially with the Barbie live-action film , in theaters July 21, right around the corner.

It’s Barbie’s world and we’re just living in it.

01 of 12 AQUA at Bloomingdale's Bloomingdaleâs Barbie meets Bloomingdale’s with Aqua’s 26-piece collection made for everyone. Gingham skirt suits, scallop-hem blazers and flared dresses create a preppy business-casual look, while turquoise pieces and graphic tees make for go-to beach essentials. Looking for a night-out ‘fit? The iridescent pink mini, party-appropriate jewelry and selection of glittery handbags are a must. Buy It! Barbie the Movie x AQUA collection, $55-$118; bloomingdales.com

02 of 12 NYX Professional Makeup Nyx NYX Professional Makeup brought Barbie's purse essentials to life with its new range of makeup. Brand classics like the Jumbo Eye Pencil duo and the Butter Gloss come in new electric limited-edition shades inspired by the franchise. Meanwhile, the retro mini shadow palettes, which come packaged with a mini Butter Gloss on a keychain, and flip phone-shaped compact mirror serve as collectible souvenirs for a true Barbie fan. NYX also partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery, Mattel Philanthropy and the Barbie Dream Gap Project on a social initiative for Save the Children to raise awareness for this global girls’ empowerment. Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Barbie The Movie Collection, $9-$90; nyxcosmetics.com

03 of 12 Kendra Scott Kendra Scott A bit of bling goes a long way, and the best way to amp up your jewelry rotation is with Kendra Scott's second Barbie collection with Mattel. Each necklace, bracelet and earring design – a couple of which come in either gold or silver – is inspired "by positivity, individuality and inclusion." What's even better, is that the brands are donating 20% of every purchase of the Emilie studs (a sparkling pair of lilac-and-pink earrings retailing for $65) to the Barbie Dream Gap Project to further their mission towards empowering young girls. Buy It! BarbieTM x Kendra Scott, $60-$130; kendrascott.com



04 of 12 Mermade Hair Mermade Hair Mermade Hair’s Barbie-themed Blowout Kit and Wavy Kit, retailing for $89 each, will transform your hair into Barbie’s iconic hairstyles in minutes. Each of the tools – including the bristled blowout brush and three-barrel wave curler – comes with a zebra head scarf, hair gems and pink no-crease clips for added glam. Buy It! Mermaid Hair x Barbie tools and accessories are available at mermadehair.com



05 of 12 Moon Oral Care MOON Start and end your day the fabulous way with this Barbie pink oral-care set, which includes Moon's signature electric toothbrush, bubble mint-flavored whitening paste and chargeable travel case with two extra brush heads – all packaged in a throwback hot pink hue. While statement-making, the brush is built with technology – such as its five custom sonic modes and a guided two-minute brushing timer – that'll help you achieve movie star-status pearly whites, Buy It! Barbie The Movie x Moon Collection, $92; moonoralbeauty.com

06 of 12 ALDO Aldo/Barbie A go-to fashion item in any Barbie closet is a chic pair of high heels. ALDO delivered just that and more with its new lineup of footwear, bags and jewelry made in collaboration with Mattel. There's Y2K kitten heels and stilettos adorned with rhinestones fit for any sparkly bash, plus a cool pair of bejeweled platform sneakers for everyday. Buy It! The Barbie x ALDO collection, $28-$140; available at aldoshoes.com and in-store at ALDO

07 of 12 Truly Truly Truly wants to incorporate Barbie’s fearless energy into your skincare routine with its newest must haves. The Glow Jelly Face Mask (charged with vitamin C and glycolic acid for plump skin) and Dreamy Barbie Bedtime Butter (packed with oils and herbs, include stress-relieving ashwagandha and collagen-boosting ginseng) are an extension from the brand’s first Barbie drop and made to “empower everyone of all ages to feel confident in their own skin and embrace their uniqueness.” Buy It! Truly x Barbie The Movie collection is available at ulta.com

08 of 12 OPI OPI Embracing Barbiecore is just a brush of nail polish away thanks to the nine new lacquer shades from OPI. Whether you’re looking for that classic pink hue (which in that case, the collection houses colors from nude to shimmery magenta) or wanting to channel beachy vibes in blue and yellow, the polishes, each retailing for $11, make for the perfect summer nail look. Buy It! OPI Barbie Collection is available at opi.com

09 of 12 Hally Hally Hally's Live Your Dream collection and a Barbie-style makeover go hand-in-hand. The limited-edition $16 duos – available in Signature Pink, Malibu Blue and Pump Up Purple – include one of the brand’s Shade Stix (temporary dye that makes for an easy vibrant style) and a color-coordinating hair accessory, from gems to beads. It's the no-fuss way to matching with your favorite doll or getting creative with Barbiecore beauty. Buy It! Hally Live Your Dream collection available at hallyhair.com

10 of 12 Glasshouse Fragrances Glasshouse Fragrance This berry-scented candle (now sold out) transports you to Barbie land with one whiff. Glasshouse Fragrances' Strawberry & Dream scent – which comes encased in a pink glass jar paying homage to Barbie through the decades – features saccharine notes of raspberry, strawberry, black currant, elderberry, brown sugar as well as refreshing mint. For an extra element of nostalgia, the brand created a realistic accord resemblant of a plastic doll, to bring back childhood memories of unboxing the iconic toy. Buy It! Shop Glasshouse Fragrance at us.glasshousefragrances.com



11 of 12 Kitsch Kitsch Create a Barbie wonderland out of your hair accessory stash with Kitsch and Mattel's Malibu-inspired collaboration. Clips claws, including the pearlescent “Barbie” rhinestone clip, satin scrunchies and neon hair ties create an effortless going-out look while satin pillowcases and checker-print heatless curlers help protect and maintain hair in style, at home. Buy It! Barbie x Kitsch collection, $8-$22; mykitsch.com