'Barbie' Cast on Representation and the 'Coolest Thing About Being a Barbie' (Exclusive Clip)

Greta Gerwig felt compelled to make representation an important aspect of the Barbie movie.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Gerwig, 39, the film's star Margot Robbie and a number of other actors who portray Barbies in the film speak to the movie's emphasis on how everyone — and anyone — can be Barbie.

“In Barbie Land, we all are Barbie. It’s fun and friendship, female 24/7," Robbie, 33, says in the clip.



“Something that was really important to me is that making sure everyone could see themselves as Barbie or see themselves as a Ken," adds Gerwig, who cowrote the movie with her partner Noah Baumbach.

A number of actors — including Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae — play different Barbies in the movie. Ryan Gosling stars as Ken, though Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans also portray different Kens in Barbie Land.



Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

“We are all Barbie, and we are all everything," Nef says in the featurette.

“Not every Barbie is the same Barbie, and not every girl is the same girl," Shipp adds. "And to see yourself really does change your perspective.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rae, whose Barbie serves as the president of Barbie Land, notes in the clip that her character "passes bills all day and every day and that's why Barbie Land gets to be what it is."

“Beautiful feminine energy ruling the world,” Ana Cruz-Kayne says of Barbie Land in the clip, while Sharon Rooney says, "That’s the coolest thing about being a Barbie.”

“It's just really fun,” Robbie adds. “I love it so much.”

Don Arnold/WireImage

Several Barbie trailers have teased Barbie's decision to leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world along with Ken. "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," reads an official logline for the movie.



Gerwig recently told PEOPLE in the special Barbie issue (out now) that she hopes the movie "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."



"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig said. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

The film's cast also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Will Ferrell and more.



Barbie is in theaters Friday.