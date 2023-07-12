Pregnant Barbie Blank Celebrates Twins in Adorable Bee-Themed Baby Shower: 'Most Amazing Experience'

Barbie Blank Coba was surrounded by loved ones as she celebrated her baby shower.

The former pro wrestler, 36, known to her WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, enjoyed a bee-themed baby shower with family and friends on Saturday, July 8. Speaking with PEOPLE about the beautiful, bright event, the mom-to-be shared her excitement to welcome her twins — a boy and a girl — later this year.

"The shower theme was bumble bee themed, more specifically a beehive, like the structure where bees raise their young," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE.

H.APhotography

"We wanted to create a 'nesting' and hospitable place where all of our guests felt taken care of and nurtured. Beyond the sentiment and incredible details throughout, we had white, shades of yellow and nude colors for our color palette that even our guests dressed in."

"My favorite part of the event was, hands down, the psychic readings by Everyday Magic and the tattoo artist, Chapter Two Tattoo, that we brought in to give the girls small tattoos," the soon-to-be twin mom shared.



"I had my cards read and Everyday Magic told me I was always meant to have twins and that Joe was the one I was always meant to be with. She made me feel so positive about my future, saying that I’m going to have a great birth but that I’m going to need a lot of help with the twins when they are born, which made me giggle," she shares.

"Joe also surprised me by getting our initials J & B tattooed on his wedding finger, which also happens to be the initials of our twins, so it was such a special moment in time for him to do it at our shower."



H.APhotography

For the event, the athletic mom wore a custom-made dress by Ila with "Baby Cobas' in a diamond chain across her back.



"We also had an on-site 'design a onesie' station set up by Rachel Miriam where guests could personalize a onesie with a special message for each of our twins. It was such a hit and our guests ended up with funny sayings like 'my mom can beat up your mom,' 'poop, there it is' and 'lil diva.'"

The wrestling mom calls her pregnancy the "most amazing experience of my life."

H.APhotography

"I’ve had an incredible pregnancy overall. The first trimester was a little rough with all of the morning sickness but once I got through that, the rest of my pregnancy has been breezy," she says. "There are times when I just sit and think 'OMG! I have three heartbeats inside of me right now, and two tiny humans in my belly!' It literally blows my mind and really proves women’s bodies are magic and we can do anything."



Blank Coba has enjoyed "watching my body change and waking up every day to my babies getting bigger and watching my belly change right before my eyes."



"Getting to carry two babies and feeling them kicking every night before I go to bed, talking to them, putting headphones on my belly so they can hear music. This experience has just been so rewarding and magical. I have loved every second of it."



H.APhotography

WHile she's soaking up all the wonderful moments during this pregnancy, Blank Coba does admit that it's been challenging to "slow down."

"With work, going to the gym, and just not really being able to do a lot of the things I’m used to doing before I was pregnant. You really have to listen to your body because it’s not just you anymore. You have two babies you’re protecting inside of you, so you just have to be way more careful with everything you do," she tells PEOPLE. "Beyond being fatigued, you just need extra TLC than normal. I’m used to being very independent and on the go, so it has been an adjustment."



Blank Coba carefully planned the shower alongside Laura Hine and Brittany Giello of Partners In Crafting.

"AY flowers created a beautiful fresh floral installation to welcome guests to the party as well as organic details on brass honeycomb stands and throughout the entire event. Floral Lab had magical and fairytale story vibes with giant crepe handmade florals in white and yellow in the tattoo and cocktail bar. Everyone was in awe of the scale and beauty of them," the mom-to-be says.



H.APhotography

"Plates By Lisa had all miniature bites of food like mini chicken and waffles with honeycomb drizzle, yellow watermelon shots with bee pollen, every bite of food was completely tailored to the event. We had an incredible backdrop with custom sketches of Joe and I depicting the stages of our relationship ending in pregnancy, by Rachael at Handmade Highlights."

"All of our signage by Creative Amme was layered in mirror gold detail with honeycomb-shaped signs adorned with bumble bees. She even turned one of the sketches by Handmade Highlights into a swizzle stick for the themed bar cocktails that were curated by Liquid Courage,"

Blank Coba is excited to meet her babies later this year and "tell them that their mom was one badass wrestler."

"And to get to show them all my old matches, memorabilia and hopefully I’ll get to wrestle one more time with them sitting front row cheering mommy on!"