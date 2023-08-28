'Barbie' Becomes Warner Bros.' Biggest Movie of All Time as It Hits $1.34 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

The hit Greta Gerwig movie is also getting an IMAX release for one week, beginning Sept. 22

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Updated on August 28, 2023 03:55PM EDT
Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Photo:

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie has just made history — again!

The adventure comedy just hit $1.342 billion at the worldwide box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter, cementing its status as Warner Bros.' highest-earning theatrical release of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

This new feat means Barbie has passed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, which previously held the title as the studio's biggest release after its 2011 premiere, raking up a total of $1.341 billion in theaters globally.

Barbie's latest financial achievement also comes just days after it passed The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2023 thus far at the domestic box office, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film overtook 2008's The Dark Knight as Warner Bros.' highest-earning domestic release ever the previous week, and had already crossed $1 billion at the global box office earlier in August, just over two weeks after its July 21 release.

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023).

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring Margot Robbie in the title role, Barbie led the domestic box office in each of its first four weekends in theaters following its July 21 release up until Blue Beetle, which hit theaters Aug. 18.

The movie's reach has extended beyond theaters, too: Ryan Gosling's song "I'm Just Ken" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 87 earlier this month.

Robbie — who produced Barbie with her company LuckyChap Entertainment — previously shared with Collider in an interview before the actors' strike that she claimed her movie would make $1 billion when initially pitching Barbie to the studio.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," the actress, 33, said at the time.

Added Robbie, "And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.' And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?"

Barbie movie ISSA RAE
Issa Rae (center) in Barbie (2023).

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

As the fantasy comedy movie based on the Mattel doll — which follows Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling, 42) as they travel to the real world — continues to succeed in movie theaters, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that it will release Barbie in IMAX theaters for a one-week limited engagement on Sept. 22.

This version of the film will include new footage chosen by director Gerwig, 40.

"So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world," she said in a statement.

"We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all," Gerwig added. "And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

