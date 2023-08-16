'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Domestic Release of All Time

The Greta Gerwig film has beaten Christopher Nolan's 2008 superhero flick to become the studio's biggest money-maker at North American box offices

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 16, 2023 12:52PM EDT
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Movie Domestically of All Time
Christian Bale in The Dark Knight (2008); Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Photo:

Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection; Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Barbie has officially become Warner Bros. Pictures' highest-grossing domestic release of all time.

Less than a month after it opened in theaters, the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy has raked in $537.5 million at the North American box office, unseating The Dark Knight to become the studio's biggest domestic theatrical money-maker ever, Variety reports.

The 2008 Christopher Nolan film made waves upon its release, particularly for Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker, which earned him a posthumous Academy Award.

The Dark Knight made $533.3 million total in domestic ticket sales and $1.003 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo — but Barbie also has it beat in that regard, sitting at a global total of $1.19 billion thus far.

The latter film is still trailing behind Warner Bros.' top-earning movie of all time: 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which made $1.34 billion worldwide.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Picturesâ âBARBIE,â a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie has enjoyed massive financial success, having crossed $1 billion at the global box office just over two weeks after its July 21 release.

Gerwig, 40, has also become the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the global box office, per The Hollywood Reporter. Barbie's sales topped those of 2019's Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden.

Margot Robbie produced Barbie with her company LuckyChap Entertainment, which previously produced Birds of Prey and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman.

The actress, 33, is expected to earn $50 million in a deal combining her salary and back-end box-office bonuses, per Variety, which cited multiple sources. Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, is also a producer on the film, as well as David Heyman and Mattel Films Executive Producer Robbie Brenner.

Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023).

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Notably, Barbie faced off in theaters against Oppenheimer — which, like the Dark Knight trilogy, was also directed by Nolan, 53.

And ahead of the films' same-day release, the biopic's star Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, said he was “100%” going to see Barbie when it hit theaters.

"I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy, 47, said in an interview with IGN. “I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day.”

He added, “Yeah, you can spend the whole day in the cinema — what’s better than that?”

Barbie is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Expected to Earn $50 Million as Producer and Star of Blockbuster 'Barbie': Report
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie
'Barbie' Reaches $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office 2 Weeks After Release
Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan
Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios; Margot Robbie in Barbie
Randall Park Says 'Barbie' Success Should Mean 'More Movies By and About Women' — Not Toys
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Boost AMC Theatres to Its Biggest Money-Making Week Ever
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
‘Barbie’ Just Made $1 Billion at the Box Office — Here Are the 52 Other Films That Hit the Milestone
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie, Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
‘Barbie’ Opens Even Bigger Than First Reported with $162M Weekend, 'Oppenheimer' Too with $82M
MARGOT ROBBIE-Barbie; RYAN GOSLING-Ken
'Barbie' and 'Ken' Rise in Baby Name Searches amid Film's Continued Success (Exclusive)
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Record for Female Director with $155M; 'Oppenheimer' Smashes Expectations
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Why Some Countries Are Banning the 'Barbie' Film from Playing in Theaters
Barbie movie still
Lebanon's Culture Minister Moves to Ban 'Barbie' Film for 'Promoting Homosexuality' (Report)