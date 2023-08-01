'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Boost AMC Theatres to Its Biggest Money-Making Week Ever

Both 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' are already among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023 after releasing in theaters July 21

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 1, 2023 01:09PM EDT
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Photo:

Warner Bros. Pictures; Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

'Barbenheimer' is helping the country's largest movie theater chain break records.

On Monday, AMC Theatres announced that the company saw the most revenue made from admissions in a single week in its entire history between July 21 and July 27 following the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

AMC described the week as "an admissions-revenue record" for the company's locations both in the United States and around the world and said the Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan-directed movies primarily drove attendance in its theaters.

The opening weekend for both films made for AMC's "busiest weekend" since it temporarily closed theaters in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That weekend also served as the company's "highest recorded admissions revenue" in its 103-year history, AMC announced in a release.

“The monumental success of Barbie and Oppenheimer has the entire movie and movie theatre industry abuzz, with discussions of new records and new benchmarks being realized seemingly wherever you turn," AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. "These two movies, along with the many others playing on our huge silver screens, continue to rewrite what is possible at the box office."

Ashleigh Sinclair, 27, Orange County, poses in the outfit she dressed up in to see the movie "Barbie" at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California, on July 22, 2023.

Jenna Schoenefeld for The Washington Post via Getty

Aron went on to say that the company's revenue records in a single week served as "a testament to the moviegoing audience, who has demonstrated once again that they are ready, willing, and eager to come out to movie theatres in huge numbers."

“Our appreciation extends to so many of our friends in Hollywood for releasing all the many hit movies that have graced our theatres, especially over the past few months," Aron added.

He also noted that the company continues to believe that the film industry's "creativity and determination to entertain, enlighten, inform and amuse audiences" will help movie theaters across the world continue to "play a central role in the cultural fabric the world over for decades and decades to come.”

65 individual AMC Theatres locations across the U.S. set their own single-week box office records between July 21 - July 27, including 13 locations in the Los Angeles area.

'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros., Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

This past weekend also saw AMC's overall third busiest weekend across the world since 2020, as Barbie made an additional $93 million and Oppenheimer made an additional $46.6 million, on top of Haunted Mansion's release, the latest Mission: Impossible movie and the surprise hit Sound of Freedom, the company noted in a release.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer have climbed into the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2023 at the domestic box office 11 days following their theatrical release. Only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have made more money than Barbie in the U.S. this year, according to Box Office Mojo.

Barbie's remarkable success at the box office previously made it Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling movie for a Monday ever and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in theaters now.

