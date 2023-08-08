'Barbie' and 'Ken' Rise in Baby Name Searches amid Film's Continued Success (Exclusive)

In a few years, we may find ourselves saying, "Hi, Barbie!" a whole lot more.

Nameberry tells PEOPLE exclusively that searches related to the billion-dollar Greta Gerwig-directed film led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have shot up since the film's release on July 21.

According to the baby naming website's data, searches for the name "Barbie" have gone up 603% since the film's first trailer dropped in April. The name "Ken" is also seeing a 293% increase in page views.

"Barbie and Ken are piquing parents’ interest, but this doesn’t mean that will translate into actual usage. As of now, Barbie is a predominant Amish name," Nameberry Editor-in-Chief Sophie Kihm tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While parents may be taking a closer look at the two names, Kihm suspects we won't see as much follow-through with the trend in the coming months.

"Barbie and Ken are both dated names that aren’t due to comeback yet, so while there may be a slight bump from the movie, neither will be among the most popular baby names of 2023," Kihm notes.

Barbie came in at 1,896 out of 2,000 popular names heading into 2023, per the world's largest website devoted to baby names, while Kenneth — the most popular name that is shortened to Ken — came in at 113 out of 2,000.

Warner Bros.

Barbie's incredible success at the box office previously made it Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling film for a Monday ever following its $155 million domestic opening weekend, and the industry's biggest opening weekend for a movie directed by a woman.

Barbie's success has led Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, to make plans to adapt 14 additional Mattel properties — including a Polly Pocket movie, directed by Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins — for the silver screen.

Other Mattel movie projects with directors, actors or notable producers attached include a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams, a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel, the Daniel Kaluuya-led Barney film and a Major Matt Mason movie starring Tom Hanks.