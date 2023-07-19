Barbara Palvin Wore 3 Designer Bridal Looks, Including Vivienne Westwood, for Her Wedding to Dylan Sprouse

The bride also wore bespoke Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. diamonds to match her rose gold wedding band

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 05:02PM EDT
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Photo:

Bence Barsony

Three was the sweet spot for Barbara Palvin, who chose to wear a trio of bridal gowns for her wedding to Dylan Sprouse in Hungary, the model's home country.

Though the couple’s overseas nuptials on July 15 was the first of two (the now-Sprouses plan to host a second ceremony in California in the fall with a larger guest list), the 29-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel decided to select designer gowns that would match up to her big day.

The main event: a "timeless and classic" custom white Vivienne Westwood gown accessorized with the dazzling Victoria choker necklace and earrings by Tiffany & Co, the luxury jeweler that also designed the newlyweds’ rose gold, diamond-encrusted wedding bands. Palvin also wore a veil attached to a sheer train as well as sheer gloves.

She later changed into a short Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, which she told Vogue was the “best choice” for a night of dancing and celebrating. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding

Gabor Eszterle

While her first ensemble stuck to the traditional wedding dress code, her third and final gown paid homage to her Hungarian heritage. “There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha,” she told Vogue. 

Palvin had no doubts about selecting a Hungarian label – Mero in this case – to outfit her for the occasion. “They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable — exactly what I wanted.” 

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding

Bence Barsony

Palvin was precise in the way she approached her wedding dresses, but she made sure her bridesmaids were able to freely embody their personal style through their own attire. 

“It was important for me not to pick a specific color but rather a palette so everyone could still express themselves however they wanted within the theme,” Barbara told Vogue on selecting pastel as her choice of colorway for her bridal party. “I wanted everyone to feel comfortable.” 

The groom told Vogue that all he was looking to wear was a "very traditional tuxedo." He had that and a Schlumberger Tiffany & Co. brooch attached to his jacket lapel.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding

Reduster

Palvin and Sprouse, who first met at a party in 2017, weren't romantically linked until 2018. They made their relationship Instagram official when Palvin posted a photo with Sprouse for his birthday in 2018.

They confirmed their engagement in June during a V Magazine interview conducted by the actor's twin brother, Cole Sprouse. The couple told the publication that the romantic milestone happened in September of last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both agreed that they wanted to announce the news at their own pace. 

“We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained, Palvin adding, "I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

