Barbara Palvin’s Sister Planned Her Hungary Wedding: ‘My Only Job Was to Show Up and Say the Right Name’

Dylan Sprouse and his new bride Barbara Palvin detailed their recent wedding to Vogue

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on July 19, 2023 01:01PM EDT
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

When it came to the planning of his wedding to supermodel Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse had a simple directive.

“We didn’t have a planner, so Barbara and her sister [Anita] planned most of it,” The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told Vogue.  “They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name.”

Sprouse, 30, and Palvin, 29, married on July 15 in a church in Palvin's native Hungary. “We were filled with excitement!” Sproude recalled in the same interview. “Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church, we were a little calmer for the second part. Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying.”

For the big day, Palvin wore a custom strapless-designed Vivienne Westwood dress and a ‘90s-inspired choker courtesy of Tiffany and Co. Her second dress was a short style with a crisscross from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini that made her feel like “a modern-day princess.”

“There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight—it’s called menyecske ruha,” Palvin also told Vogue. “There was no question—I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero. They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable—exactly what I wanted.”

The supermodel and the actor first dated in 2018 and got engaged in September of last year. They first met at a party in 2017, and afterwards the actor slid into the model's DMs.

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

Then in 2018, Palvin flew over to China to see Sprouse who was on a six-month shoot at the time; Palvin later made their relationship official in an Instagram post on August 4 of that year, which was also Sprouse’s birthday.  She told PEOPLE Now in 2019:  "And then I was like, 'OK, let's do it.' … I just sat down, took a deep breath, and I'm like, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him, and he's got everything that I need.' "

The couple moved in together in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019. Per a V Magazine interview published last month, the two revealed that they were engaged in September 2022. Speculation about the engagement first began swirling in March when Palvin hit the red carpet at Mammoth Film Festival in California with Sprouse, wearing what appears to be a sparkling diamond ring set on a gold band.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained to the publication. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple married in a church where Palvin’s parents wedded 34 years ago. That was followed by a civil ceremony on a small island within a reserve on her family’s property. “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze,” Palvin recalled to Vogue. “It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”

Palvin and Sprouse are planning a larger wedding in California in the fall.  


 




 

Related Articles
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse tout
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Plan to Have a Larger Second Wedding Ceremony in California This Fall
Marysol Patton steve mcnamara wedding vows TOUT
'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Marysol Patton Renews Vows at a Castle in Scotland: See the Photos!
OC Allen and Rashad Burgess vow renewal
Bishop O.C. Allen and Rashad Burgess Renew Vows in Extravagant Ceremony: ‘The Power of Love’ (Exclusive)
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Shauna Raeâs Celebrates Sister Taraâs Wedding
TLC Star Shauna Rae Attends Sister Tara Lynn's Nuptials! 'The Wedding Happened Y'all'
Kary Brittingham engaged to Mark A. Anderson
'Real Housewives' Star Kary Brittingham Is Engaged — and 'Madly in Love!' See Her 12-Carat Ring (Exclusive)
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse 'Bones & All' premiere, 79th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2022
Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary: Report
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz: 'Say Hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz'
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate 12 'Unpredictably Wonderful Years' of Marriage: 'I Love You'
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Are Engaged! Inside the 'RHOC' Star's Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Are Engaged! Inside the 'RHOC' Star's Romantic Proposal (Exclusive)
Florida Panthersâ Samson Reinhart Marries in âRomanticâ Mountainside Wedding
Florida Panthers’ Samson Reinhart Marries in ‘Romantic’ Mountainside Wedding (Exclusive)
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt visit The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Their Double Proposal and Wedding Plans: ‘Just a Dance Party’ (Exclusive)
Kourtney Wilson wedding
HGTV's Kortney Wilson Is Married! Inside the ‘Modern Boho’ Wedding Ceremony in Mexico (Exclusive)
Dolph Lundgren and Fiancee Emma Krokdal Vacation in Mykonos
Dolph Lundgren Vacations with Fiancée Emma Krokdal in Mykonos: See the Photos!
Hayley Atwell, Ned Wolfgang Kelly
Hayley Atwell Reveals Fiancé Ned Wolfgang Kelly Proposed in His Underwear: 'Quite a Surreal Setup'
King Calaway Simon Dumas wedding
King Calaway's Simon Dumas Marries Isabella Guerry in Gorgeous Gibraltarian Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)