Barbara Palvin’s Sister Planned Her Hungary Wedding: ‘My Only Job Was to Show Up and Say the Right Name’

When it came to the planning of his wedding to supermodel Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse had a simple directive.

“We didn’t have a planner, so Barbara and her sister [Anita] planned most of it,” The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told Vogue. “They told me my only job was to show up and say the right name.”

Sprouse, 30, and Palvin, 29, married on July 15 in a church in Palvin's native Hungary. “We were filled with excitement!” Sproude recalled in the same interview. “Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church, we were a little calmer for the second part. Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying.”

For the big day, Palvin wore a custom strapless-designed Vivienne Westwood dress and a ‘90s-inspired choker courtesy of Tiffany and Co. Her second dress was a short style with a crisscross from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini that made her feel like “a modern-day princess.”

“There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight—it’s called menyecske ruha,” Palvin also told Vogue. “There was no question—I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero. They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable—exactly what I wanted.”

The supermodel and the actor first dated in 2018 and got engaged in September of last year. They first met at a party in 2017, and afterwards the actor slid into the model's DMs.

"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

Then in 2018, Palvin flew over to China to see Sprouse who was on a six-month shoot at the time; Palvin later made their relationship official in an Instagram post on August 4 of that year, which was also Sprouse’s birthday. She told PEOPLE Now in 2019: "And then I was like, 'OK, let's do it.' … I just sat down, took a deep breath, and I'm like, 'What am I waiting for? There's no other guy I would love more than I love him, and he's got everything that I need.' "

The couple moved in together in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019. Per a V Magazine interview published last month, the two revealed that they were engaged in September 2022. Speculation about the engagement first began swirling in March when Palvin hit the red carpet at Mammoth Film Festival in California with Sprouse, wearing what appears to be a sparkling diamond ring set on a gold band.

"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse explained to the publication. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."

The couple married in a church where Palvin’s parents wedded 34 years ago. That was followed by a civil ceremony on a small island within a reserve on her family’s property. “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze,” Palvin recalled to Vogue. “It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”

Palvin and Sprouse are planning a larger wedding in California in the fall.












