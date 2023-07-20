Barbara Palvin Says She'll 'Never Forget the Memories' of Marrying Dylan Sprouse, Shares Wedding Video

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse's wedding has generated memories that will last a lifetime.

The 29-year-old supermodel — who married longtime love Sprouse, 30, in Hungary over the weekend — shared a video montage of their wedding celebration on Instagram Wednesday.

The video opens with the newlyweds exiting the church while their guests shower them with rose petals, before going behind the scenes with the bride and groom as they each get ready for the ceremony. The video also includes a cameo from Sprouse’s twin brother Cole Sprouse and his girlfriend, model Ari Fournier.

Titled “Barbi and Dylan,” the montage also features footage of the couple posing for photos with each other and their wedding party, and even a brief interlude of the pair dancing alone in a field. The video ends with lots of dancing at the reception — and even shows footage of the bride's dress change at midnight.

“So thankful to everyone who has supported us over the years. We will never forget the memories we made on this day,” Palvin wrote alongside the video.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at their Hungarian wedding in July 2023. Gabor Eszterle

Palvin donned not one, not two, but three dresses for her wedding this past weekend to Sprouse, ending the night in a scarlet-red dress that she said was a nod to her Hungarian heritage.

“There is ... a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha,” the model told Vogue.

“There was no question — I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero,” Palvin said. “They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable — exactly what I wanted.”

The menyecske ruha was an appropriate nod to her roots, as the couple tied the knot in Albertirsa, a small Hungarian town outside Palvin’s birthplace of Budapest.



Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at their Hungarian wedding in July 2023. Bence Barsony

And the church where Sprouse and Palvin said their vows is the same one where her parents got married 34 years ago.

“All the people we love and care for were there,” the bride told Vogue. “We all cried a little.”

The following civil ceremony and reception were held at the event venue her parents own, Harlekin Birtok, a sprawling estate in the Hungarian countryside town of Ceglédbercel.

And Sprouse said they tossed back a few shots of a Hungarian brandy during the reception.

“We did a few pálinka shots and listened to some traditional Hungarian music as well while playing wedding games,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told Vogue.



Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at their Hungarian wedding in July 2023. Bence Barsony

For the vows, Palvin donned a more traditional floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown, before changing into a shorter dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

“It was the best choice,” she told Vogue. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

Although she slipped into that little red dress after midnight, Palvin opted for a more muted color scheme for her bridesmaids.

“It was important for me not to pick a specific color but rather a palette so everyone could still express themselves however they wanted within the theme,” Palvin said of the pastel color scheme.

“I wanted everyone to feel comfortable. I had some of my family members for flower girls, and the guys were all just handsome in their black suits," she added.



Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin at their Hungarian wedding in July 2023. Reduster

Sprouse, however, had a much more relaxed approach to his wedding aesthetic.

“I just wanted a very traditional tuxedo,” Sprouse told Vogue. “And I made sure to shave.”

The couple also said they plan on having a larger wedding back in California, where Sprouse grew up..

“We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit,” Palvin said, “before we start planning the American wedding.”