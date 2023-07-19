Supermodel Barbara Palvin donned not one, not two, but three dresses for her wedding this past weekend to Dylan Sprouse — ending the night in a scarlet-red dress that she says is a nod to her Hungarian heritage.

“There is…a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha,” Palvin, 29, told Vogue.

“There was no question — I had to wear a Hungarian designer for this one, so I chose Mero,” Palvin said. “They created the dress of my dreams. It was sexy and sweet but also comfortable — exactly what I wanted.”

The menyecske ruha was an appropriate nod to her roots, as the couple tied the knot in Albertirsa, a small Hungarian town outside Palvin’s birthplace of Budapest.

And the church where Sprouse, 30, and Palvin said their vows is the same one where her parents got married 34 years ago.

“All the people we love and care for were there,” Palvin told Vogue. “We all cried a little.”

The following civil ceremony and reception were held at the event venue her parents own, Harlekin Birtok, a sprawling estate in the Hungarian countryside town of Ceglédbercel.

And Sprouse, 30, says they tossed back a few shots of a Hungarian brandy during the reception.

“We did a few pálinka shots and listened to some traditional Hungarian music as well while playing wedding games,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum told Vogue.

For the vows, Palvin donned a more traditional floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown, before changing into a shorter dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

“It was the best choice,” Palvin says. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

Although she slipped into that little red dress after midnight, Palvin opted for a more muted color scheme for her bridesmaids.

“It was important for me not to pick a specific color but rather a palette so everyone could still express themselves however they wanted within the theme,” Palvin says of the pastel color scheme.

“I wanted everyone to feel comfortable. I had some of my family members for flower girls, and the guys were all just handsome in their black suits.”

Sprouse, however, had a much more relaxed approach to his wedding aesthetic.

“I just wanted a very traditional tuxedo,” Sprouse told Vogue. “And I made sure to shave.”

The couple says they plan on having a larger wedding back in California, where Sprouse grew up..

"We're excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit," the model told Vogue, "before we start planning the American wedding."






