Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot in Venice for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse

The Armani Beauty ambassador marked her first outing since tying the knot

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 07:12PM EDT
Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot at Venice Film Festival for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin arrived barefoot at the Venice International Film Festival Sept. 1. Photo:

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic; Andreas Rentz/Getty

Barbara Palvin likes a little bit of function to go with her fashion!

The Armani Beauty ambassador, 29, attended the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, arriving barefoot for the premiere of director Yorgos Lanthimos's fantastical sci-fi film Poor Things.

Palvin was all smiles as she disembarked her boat clutching her high heels, walking the timber gangplank to her first red carpet appearance since marrying actor Dylan Sprouse on July 15 in her native Hungary.

Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot at Venice Film Festival for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin carried her high heels as she arrived by boat at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

A short time later, Palvin was red carpet ready, wearing her glossy heels as she posed in her form-fitting black asymmetrical gown trimmed with black beading and slashed at the cleavage, with a thigh-high split.

She kept her jewelry minimal and makeup simple with a slick of berry gloss on her lips while her honey-hued hair was piled atop her head in a voluminous updo.

This is not the first time Palvin has attended the Venice Film Festival, with the supermodel seen walking hand-in-hand with her then-fiancé Sprouse last year on the White Noise red carpet. For the event, Palvin wore a black sequin dress and her hair in a sleek updo, while Sprouse, 31, was in a classic tuxedo.

Barbara Palvin attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Palvin wore her heels to red carpet premiere of "Poor Things" at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

She also attended the festival in 2021, wearing a blue and red Armani gown.

Palvin has kept a low profile since marrying her beau of five years in mid-July. According to Bors Online, who first reported the news, the ceremony took place in a church just outside of Budapest. The outlet also obtained what appears to be photos of Sprouse and Palvin in her wedding gown, with PEOPLE reporting that the bride wore a trio of wedding gowns for her big day.

For the main event, the bride wore a custom white Vivienne Westwood gown accessorized with the dazzling Victoria choker necklace and earrings by Tiffany & Co., the luxury jeweler that also designed the newlyweds’ rose gold, diamond-encrusted wedding bands. Palvin also wore a veil attached to a sheer train as well as sheer gloves.

Barbara Palvin attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival at on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
The Armani Beauty ambassador wore her long hair in a voluminous updo and kept her makeup simple at the Venice Film Festival, Sept. 1.

Andreas Rentz/Getty 

She later changed into a short Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, which she told Vogue was the “best choice” for a night of dancing and celebrating. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While her first ensemble stuck to the traditional wedding dress code, her third and final gown paid homage to her Hungarian heritage. “There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha,” she told Vogue. 

In an interview with PEOPLE Now in May 2019, Palvin was asked when she knew she wanted to be Sprouse's girlfriend. "Um, the first minute we met," she answered.

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney famed for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects is seen out in Venice with a friend as she takes to the waters, sightseeing along the famous Grand Canal.
The Most Glamorous Photos of Stars on Boats in Venice This Week
George and Amal Clooney DVF Awards
Amal Clooney Lovingly Teases Husband George Clooney in DVF Awards Acceptance Speech: ‘He Is a Rising Star’
Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Amanda Seyfried Reveals Her Very Relatable Beauty Fail from the Early 2000s
Gwyneth Paltrow, Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award recipient, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow Doubles Down on the Goop Vagina Candle Being a ‘Feminist Statement’
Megan Thee Stallion in this Burberry catsuit
Megan Thee Stallion's Burberry Catsuit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Variety And Golden Globes Party At Venice Film Festival
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Boyfriend Chase Stokes at Venice Film Festival Bash
George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry Red Hair During Friend Lunch Outing
Jaime King Spotted with Bright Cherry-Red Hair During Outing in Los Angeles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Shares a Steamy Photo Wearing a Sheer White Mini Dress — See the Photo!
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITORâS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Is Still Defending Her 'Cute Little Nipples' After All That Sheer Dress Drama
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver Says He Didn't Drive on 'Ferrari' Set Due to 'Insurance Reasons': 'They Don't Trust Me'
Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Instagram Trolls: âGet Over Yourselvesâ
Paris Jackson Defends Her Armpit Hair from Social Media Trolls: 'Get Over Yourselves'
Rege-Jean Page best known for his role in the first season of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton is spotted with his girlfriend Emily Brown as they arrive at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
Regé-Jean Page and Girlfriend Emily Brown Catch a Water Taxi for Venice Film Festival in Rare Appearance
Patrick Dempsey attends a photocall for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Patrick Dempsey Wins Over Venice Film Festival Crowd with His Charming Looks — and Silver Hair!
Rust: Director Luc Besson standing on the red carpet during the opening of the French themed area in Europa Park.
Director Luc Besson Thanks Wife While Promoting Movie at Venice After Being Cleared of Rape Charges
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Plunging Blue Bikini and Matching Skirt