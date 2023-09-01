Barbara Palvin Arrives Barefoot in Venice for Her First Red Carpet Since Marrying Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin likes a little bit of function to go with her fashion!

The Armani Beauty ambassador, 29, attended the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, arriving barefoot for the premiere of director Yorgos Lanthimos's fantastical sci-fi film Poor Things.

Palvin was all smiles as she disembarked her boat clutching her high heels, walking the timber gangplank to her first red carpet appearance since marrying actor Dylan Sprouse on July 15 in her native Hungary.

Barbara Palvin carried her high heels as she arrived by boat at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

A short time later, Palvin was red carpet ready, wearing her glossy heels as she posed in her form-fitting black asymmetrical gown trimmed with black beading and slashed at the cleavage, with a thigh-high split.



She kept her jewelry minimal and makeup simple with a slick of berry gloss on her lips while her honey-hued hair was piled atop her head in a voluminous updo.

This is not the first time Palvin has attended the Venice Film Festival, with the supermodel seen walking hand-in-hand with her then-fiancé Sprouse last year on the White Noise red carpet. For the event, Palvin wore a black sequin dress and her hair in a sleek updo, while Sprouse, 31, was in a classic tuxedo.

Palvin wore her heels to red carpet premiere of "Poor Things" at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

She also attended the festival in 2021, wearing a blue and red Armani gown.

Palvin has kept a low profile since marrying her beau of five years in mid-July. According to Bors Online, who first reported the news, the ceremony took place in a church just outside of Budapest. The outlet also obtained what appears to be photos of Sprouse and Palvin in her wedding gown, with PEOPLE reporting that the bride wore a trio of wedding gowns for her big day.

For the main event, the bride wore a custom white Vivienne Westwood gown accessorized with the dazzling Victoria choker necklace and earrings by Tiffany & Co., the luxury jeweler that also designed the newlyweds’ rose gold, diamond-encrusted wedding bands. Palvin also wore a veil attached to a sheer train as well as sheer gloves.

The Armani Beauty ambassador wore her long hair in a voluminous updo and kept her makeup simple at the Venice Film Festival, Sept. 1. Andreas Rentz/Getty

She later changed into a short Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, which she told Vogue was the “best choice” for a night of dancing and celebrating. “The dress made me feel like a modern princess.”

While her first ensemble stuck to the traditional wedding dress code, her third and final gown paid homage to her Hungarian heritage. “There is also a Hungarian tradition where you have to wear a red dress after midnight — it’s called menyecske ruha,” she told Vogue.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now in May 2019, Palvin was asked when she knew she wanted to be Sprouse's girlfriend. "Um, the first minute we met," she answered.

