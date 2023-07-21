Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’

'Who me?!' the investor wrote in her caption

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 05:18PM EDT
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Photo:

Instagram/barbaracorcoran

Is that Barbara or Barbie?

Barbara Corcoran, 74, is channeling her inner Barbie in a new post shared to her Instagram on Friday. In the fun video, the Shark Tank investor stands in different areas of her house wearing various shades of pink as she mouths “Hi Barbie” to the popular sound from the newly released movie.

“Who me?! Hi Barbie! 💕💖🎀💗” she captioned it.

In one clip the businesswoman can be seen in a pale pink and white tweed dress before it cuts to her in a more casual hot pink flowy minidress. 

She then waves from her kitchen in a light pink checkered button up and apron as she cooks, followed by her in a silky pink robe and pink curler in her hair lying in the bathtub.

The video ends with Corcoran wearing a long pink gown with feather embellishments and a (pink) sleeping mask pulled over her eyes while laying in bed, where she says, “Bye Barbie!”

barbara corcoran dresses as barbie

Instagram/barbaracorcoran

Fans in the comments loved the looks, with one saying, “My favorite Barbie of all time 💕💕💕,” and another adding: “💅💅💅 pretty in pink.”

Another user wrote: “She reminds me of Barbie💛💛💛💛.”

barbara corcoran dresses as barbie

Instagram/barbaracorcoran

This isn’t the first time Corcoran has recreated some famous looks — in May, following the release of Martha Stewart's steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread, the multimillionaire decided to take a stab at creating her own.

Images from Corcoran’s Instagram show her wearing a V-neck white one-piece bathing suit under what appears to be orange satin fabric draped around her shoulders as a makeshift shawl.

She sits on a lounge chair with her legs crossed while smiling at the camera, with a view of lush greenery and Manhattan buildings behind her.

Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The next photo in Corcoran's carousel is Stewart's magazine cover, which shows the lifestyle maven in a plunging bathing suit and oversized gold jacket in the Dominican Republic.

"I can't cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," Corcoran captioned the photos. 

"You've seen Martha Stewart…but have you seen me," she added on her Instagram Story, tagging the craft connoisseur.

Related Articles
Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran, 74, Recreates Martha Stewart's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Moment in White Bathing Suit
Dua Lipa Barbie Premiere
Every Last Piece of Dua Lipa's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Was Inspired by Her Mermaid Character — Even Her Manicure!
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
All the Amazing Outfits from the 'Barbie' Movie Premiere
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Embodies 'Enchanted Evening' Barbie in Vivienne Westwood for London Premiere
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Instagram
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Show Off Their Matching Vacation Style in Coordinating Swim Looks
Margot Robbie looked every inch the Barbie girl upon her arrival in Australia
Margot Robbie Pops in Barbie Pink as She Arrives in Australia — See The Photos!
Machine Gun Kelly performs on stage during day 2 of the Slottsfjell Festival 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Out in Norway, Plus Ashley Graham, Joe Jonas and More
Khloe Kardashian rap sleepover True Dream
Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Bring Back 'Fancy Girls' for Sleepover with Dream — See the Cute Clips
John, Chrissy, and the kids spent the night at the Barbie/Ken AirBnB
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Their Kids Spend the Night at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
See What Your Fave Celebs — Including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady — Wore to the Star-Studded White Party
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
It's a Barbie World! See the Best Photos from the 'Barbie' Press Tour
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes
Martha Stewart
Celebrities Gush Over Martha Stewart's 'Iconic' 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover: 'Beyond Obsessed'
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Debut New 'Barbie World' Music Video: 'I'm a Doll, but I Still Wanna Party'
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Son Wren and Elder Siblings: â4 People I Madeâ
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Wren and His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’