Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’

Is that Barbara or Barbie?

Barbara Corcoran, 74, is channeling her inner Barbie in a new post shared to her Instagram on Friday. In the fun video, the Shark Tank investor stands in different areas of her house wearing various shades of pink as she mouths “Hi Barbie” to the popular sound from the newly released movie.

“Who me?! Hi Barbie! 💕💖🎀💗” she captioned it.

In one clip the businesswoman can be seen in a pale pink and white tweed dress before it cuts to her in a more casual hot pink flowy minidress.

She then waves from her kitchen in a light pink checkered button up and apron as she cooks, followed by her in a silky pink robe and pink curler in her hair lying in the bathtub.

The video ends with Corcoran wearing a long pink gown with feather embellishments and a (pink) sleeping mask pulled over her eyes while laying in bed, where she says, “Bye Barbie!”

Instagram/barbaracorcoran

Fans in the comments loved the looks, with one saying, “My favorite Barbie of all time 💕💕💕,” and another adding: “💅💅💅 pretty in pink.”

Another user wrote: “She reminds me of Barbie💛💛💛💛.”

Instagram/barbaracorcoran

This isn’t the first time Corcoran has recreated some famous looks — in May, following the release of Martha Stewart's steamy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread, the multimillionaire decided to take a stab at creating her own.

Images from Corcoran’s Instagram show her wearing a V-neck white one-piece bathing suit under what appears to be orange satin fabric draped around her shoulders as a makeshift shawl.

She sits on a lounge chair with her legs crossed while smiling at the camera, with a view of lush greenery and Manhattan buildings behind her.

Barbara Corcoran/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The next photo in Corcoran's carousel is Stewart's magazine cover, which shows the lifestyle maven in a plunging bathing suit and oversized gold jacket in the Dominican Republic.

"I can't cook, but I sure can swim. @si_swimsuit @marthastewart48," Corcoran captioned the photos.

"You've seen Martha Stewart…but have you seen me," she added on her Instagram Story, tagging the craft connoisseur.