Barack Obama Gets Second Emmy Nom for ‘Outstanding Narrator’ — but His Competition Couldn’t Be Fiercer

Former President Barack Obama is now a two-time Emmy nominee. The 44th president, 61, landed a nomination for outstanding narrator in Working: What We Do All Day on Wednesday.

While he beat out the competition to win in the same category last year, this year’s nomination places Obama in a category with some particularly iconic fellow nominees known for their standout voices.

The other nominees are Morgan Freeman (Our Universe), Mahershala Ali (Chimp Empire), Angela Bassett (Good Night Oppy) and Pedro Pascal (Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World).

Freeman and Bassett have each been nominated in this category before, Freeman with one nomination and Bassett with two for the narrator nod. Ali, a five-time Emmy nominee overall, is a newcomer in the category, as is Pascal, who earned all three of his Emmy nods this year.

Obama has also previously won two Grammy Awards, taking home best spoken word album in 2006 for narrating his audiobook for Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance, and again in 2008 for The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.

Working: What We Do All Day is a four-part docuseries on Netflix in which Obama and the series' filmmakers talk to workers in technology, hospitality and home care about what their workdays are like and the challenges of their jobs.

“We may not think about it, but we’re all a part of something larger than any single one of us,” Obama says via voiceover in the trailer. “And our work is one of the forces that connects us.”

It was produced by Higher Ground, a production company run by Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, which was behind the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory.

The 75th Emmy Awards will air live on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

