President Joe Biden and Barack Obama Congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open Win: 'You've Made America So Proud'

"We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come," Obama wrote on Instagram

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 10, 2023 12:27PM EDT
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama Congratulate Coco Grauff on US Open Win
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama both congratulated Coco Gauff on her historic U.S. Open win. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage, Frey/TPN/Getty

Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open win caught the attention of not one, but two U.S. presidents.

On Saturday, Gauff became the youngest American to win the tournament in over two decades — since Serena Williams won in 1999 — and both President Joe Biden and Barack Obama congratulated the tennis star on her victory.

President Biden, 80, shared a message of support for the young athlete on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Congrats to U.S. Open Champion @CocoGauff,” he wrote. “You electrified Arthur Ashe stadium and the entire nation – the first of more to come and proof that anything is possible if you never give up and always believe.”

"You’ve made America so proud,” he concluded.

Barack, 62, also had kind words for Gauff, which he shared on Instagram.

“Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff!” he wrote. “We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come.”

The former president shared his message alongside a photo he snapped with the tennis star at the tournament with his wife Michelle Obama, as well as the champion’s parents, Candi and Corey Gauff.

The former first lady, 59, also shared the group photo on Instagram, alongside which she wrote: “So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment!”

After her post-victory press conference on Saturday, Gauff reacted to the support she has received from the Obamas and other celebrities who openly rooted for her throughout the tournament.

“The support I have gotten is incredible. Obviously from President Obama and former First Lady Michelle is crazy,” she told reporters, noting that the former first couple attended her first-round match and she is “a different person now.”

Gauff went on to say that she “saw pretty much every celebrity they showed on that screen.”

"I've been looking at it the whole night — or all week, two weeks, I've been looking at it from the first round till now,” she continued. “Some of those people I've actually met before. I saw Madelyn Cline was here. I did a little shoot with her. I was like, ‘Oh, that's cool.’”

She continued: “I've been embracing everyone. It doesn't make me more nervous.”

“Honestly, it helps me keep my mind off the match,” she said, adding that when stars are in the audience she thinks: “Okay, I have got to win in front of these people.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Though Gauff said she noticed members of the U.S. Secret Service during her first-round match, she did not realize the Obamas were present.

After securing a win over Laura Siegemund, Gauff told reporters that she initially thought either President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden or President Bill Clinton were in attendance, not the Obamas.

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff after winning the U.S. Open.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

"I didn't see them in the presidential box," Gauff said. "I was obviously looking at that, but they weren't, I guess, in my eyeline.”

After the former first lady made a surprise speech following the heated match, Gauff learned that Michelle wanted to meet her — and was shocked when Barack joined her as well.

"Then Mr. Obama was there in the room too. I was like, 'Oh, my God,'" Gauff told reporters. "I haven't soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I'm going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life.”

“I went from being really upset after a win to being really happy,” she continued. “So I'm glad I got to meet them. They gave me some good advice too.”

Related Articles
The Obamas Surprise Coco Gauff With Visit After US Open Win: âIâm Going to Never Forget That Momentâ
Coco Gauff Says She's 'Going to Never Forget' the Obamas Surprising Her After US Open Win
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, 19, Wins Her First Grand Slam Title at 2023 US Open: 'Sweeter Than I Could Imagine'
Billie Jean King Michelle Obama US Open Tennis 08 28 23
Michelle Obama Honors Billie Jean King During Surprise Speech at US Open: 'Speak Out and Fight'
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
Coco Gauff, Serena Williams
Coco Gauff Says She’s ‘Not Trying' to Follow in Serena Williams’ ‘Footsteps’: ‘She’s the G.O.A.T.’ (Exclusive)
Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe
Coco Gauff Teases Frances Tiafoe About His US Open Outfit, Jokes Carlos Alcaraz 'Looked Better'
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts to defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the womens singles final on Day 8 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 20, 2023 in Mason, Ohio
Coco Gauff on Chasing Her First Grand Slam Title at the US Open: 'The Goal Is to Win' (Exclusive)
Coco Gauff with her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, at the WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match in 2019
All About Coco Gauff’s Parents, Candi and Corey Gauff
U.S. Open Best Moments
The Best Moments from the US Open Tennis Championships Over the Years
ailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 1, 2023 in New York City.
See All the Stars at the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C.
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates match point against Maria Sakkari of Greece during the womens singles final on Day 9 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 06, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Coco Gauff Is Letting Herself ‘Have Fun Playing Tennis’ and It Pays Off with Biggest Singles Title Win Yet
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his father Carlos Snr, his mother Virginia Garfia and brother Alvaro Alcaraz at the the Mutua Madrid Open in 2023
Carlos Alcaraz's Family: All About the Tennis Champion's Parents and Siblings
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Montreal 08 08 23
Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’
Christopher Eubanks of United States celebrates winning match point
All About Wimbledon Breakout Star Christopher Eubanks
Palace Reveals King Charles To Meet President Biden at Windsor Castle Next Week
King Charles to Meet with President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle Next Week, Buckingham Palace Reveals