Barack and Michelle Obama Wish Malia a Happy Birthday: 'Hope 25 Brings You Everything You’re Looking For’

Malia Obama turns 25!

To celebrate the special milestone, her parents Barack and Michelle Obama shared separate sentimental tributes dedicated to their eldest daughter on Instagram.

Barack, 61, posted a sweet photo giving Malia a big hug in what appeared to be his former presidential office.

“Happy birthday to this talented, hilarious, and beautiful young woman. Malia, I hope 25 brings you everything you’re looking for and more,” Barack wrote on Instagram, also sharing the message on his Instagram Story.

Michelle shared a throwback photo of herself holding a toddler Malia as she happily played while on the back of a giraffe toy. Both mother and daughter smiled at the camera in matching white ensembles in the Obama’s family home.

“Happy birthday, Malia!,” Michelle, 59, captioned the post. “I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much! 💕.”

Malia debuted her screenwriting skills on the Prime Video series Swarm under Donald Glover and Janine Nabers this year.

Glover, 39, announced in April that he's helping Malia develop her first short film under his Gilga production banner.

"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," recalled Glover to GQ, noting that he told her: "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."

Michelle Obama opened up in March about her and her husband’s changing role in their daughter’s lives as they enter adulthood on the first episode of her new The Light Podcast, saying she's "on the other side of parenting."

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief," the mom of two said. "That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.' "

While promoting her book The Light We Carry in PEOPLE's November 2022 issue, the former first lady shared how she and Barack parent from afar, with their daughters living almost 3,000 miles away in California. She noted the former president was the most active on their family text chain.

"He's still typical [dad]," she said. "You have these weird panic thoughts that your girls are out living in this messy world."

"And so, you think about crazy things you want to make sure you tell them. It's like, 'Remember, don't walk alone at night!' " Michelle added. "Barack sent them an email about earthquake preparedness because they're living in California. He's a big article sender, and we all just read 'em and laugh."