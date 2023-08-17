Celebrities Keep Carrying These Pretty and Practical Phone Cases, and Now They're on Sale for Up to 80% Off

Bandolier has had its hand in lots of celebrity looks lately: It’s the brand responsible for creating the functional crossbody phone cases A-Listers keep carrying. And it's having a massive sale right now.

Every single style will be up to 80 percent off through Monday, August 21 in honor of the brand’s anniversary. You’ll find deals on the Donna Case, which Martha Stewart uses in place of a handbag, along with the Casey Case, a style Blake Lively carries, and the Hailey Side Slot Case, a PEOPLE writer’s pick. Prices vary based on the color and phone size selected.

Bandolier will be dropping discounts on new styles daily during this time, so keep checking back until you find your favorite. Scroll down to see what’s on sale now.

Bandolier Phone Cases on Sale

Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody in Tan/Gold

Bandolier

Besides its celebrity street credit, there are many other reasons to grab the Donna Case: It can be used as a wallet and has an adjustable strap that’s also removable. But if you do go sans strap and fumble it out of your hands, the drop-proof case will protect your phone.

Plus, it’s super convenient for moms, travelers, or anyone on the go. For example, when wearing the crossbody accessory, you can easily stay hands-on during trick-or-treating or apple picking with your kids. And for travelers, it’s useful to have your phone handy to track gate changes, flight updates, and more. You’ll also have your camera ready to snap a few pictures whenever duty calls.

Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody in Army Green/Pewter

Bandolier

There are also so many fall colors in stock, like this army green one (Blake Lively’s choice), which would pair well with a neutral monochromatic look. There’s also the Hailey Case, which has been spotted on Madonna, who opted for the black and silver version, Cindy Crawford, and Kaley Cuoco, per the brand. It would work with just about anything regardless of the color of the metal accents.

Other celebrities who have carried Bandolier accessories include Selena Gomez, Claire Danes, Eva Longoria, Zooey Deschanel, and Paris Hilton. And throughout the years, we’ve also spotted them on Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Reese Witherspoon. Have they won you over yet?

We’re all rarely without our phones, so if you’re looking for a case to simplify your hectic life like the stars, head to Bandolier to shop them while they’re on sale.

Bandolier Hailey Side Slot Leather Crossbody in Black/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody in Ivory/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Gia Leopard Side Slot Crossbody in Gold Leopard/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Julian Pebble Leather Crossbody in Greige/Silver

Bandolier

Bandolier Kimberly Side Slot Leather Crossbody in Sienna/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Sarah Pebble Leather Crossbody in Black/Silver

Bandolier

