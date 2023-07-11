Blake Lively and Martha Stewart Use Hands-Free Phone Cases from This Brand — and It’s on Sale for Prime Day

The stylish crossbody phone cases are an exclusive Prime member deal

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 07:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Martha Stewart Blake Lively IPhone Case
Photo:

People / Getty Images

There’s another Prime Day deal that you need to get a hold of. But not literally, though! Let us explain.

Blake Lively and Martha Stewart both carry hands-free phone cases from the brand Bandolier. The stylish accessories can be worn like a crossbody bag, which means you won’t have to hold your phone while you’re on the go. They have a small pocket for essentials, and they protect your phone, too. Right now, similar styles to Lively’s and Stewart’s are on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon with your Prime membership.

Bandolier Cases at Amazon Prime Day

We’ve seen Lively carry the case at least three times recently — at a soccer game, on the streets of New York City, and on the set of an upcoming film — while Stewart has ditched purses altogether: “What are handbags? I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook,” she said in a Vogue interview. Other celeb fans, according to the brand, include Cindy Crawford, Claire Danes, Tiffany Haddish, and Adriana Lima.

We also saw Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix carrying a Bandolier case back in May, and her exact style is included in the sale. 

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $78 (Save 20%)

Amazon Prime Day Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

Amazon

The Emma, Madix’s phone case style, is $20 off right now. It comes in black pebble leather, “which appears expensive,” per one Amazon reviewer, and is available with three accent color options: gold, pewter, and silver. It also has a snap pocket that can store your ID, work badge, and money, along with that helpful crossbody strap. 

Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $86 (Save 20%)

Amazon Prime Day Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

Amazon

The Sarah style also comes in black, which helps hide dirt, and unlike the other on-sale styles, it has edgy studs along the strap. Sling it across your body for some added sparkle, and if it ever gets to be too much, just unhook the straps — you’ll still have a fully functional phone case. 

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $86 (Save 20%)

Amazon Prime Day Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

Amazon

The Bandolier Hailey has all of the features mentioned above (sans the studs), but it has a horizontal pocket instead of a vertical one. One shopper described it as the “perfect accessory,” adding, “I absolutely love this product! I have used it while traveling, shopping, and running errands. It securely holds my phone.” They continued, “I don't know how I lived without this!”

Head to Amazon to shop Bandolier crossbody wallet phone cases just like Blake Lively’s and Martha Stewart’s. And keep scrolling to see similar ones from other brands that start at just $10. 

Cquukoi iPhone 14 Pro Max Crossbody Phone Case

Amazon Prime Day CQUUKOI Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max

Amazon

Lameeku iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet Case with Card Holder & Crossbody Chain

Amazon Prime Day LAMEEKU iPhone 14 Pro Max Wallet Case

Amazon

Bocasal Crossbody Wallet Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Amazon Prime Day Bocasal Crossbody Wallet Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Amazon

ZVE iPhone 12 Zipper Wallet Crossbody Phone Case

Amazon Prime Day ZVE iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Zipper Wallet Case

Amazon

Bocasal Crossbody Wallet Case

Amazon Prime Day Bocasal Crossbody Wallet Case for iPhone 14

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Deals Tout
The 130 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals Tout Update
The 420 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Deal Roundup: Deals Under $25 Tout
85 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can’t Miss This Year
Related Articles
Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals for Teachers Tout
The 21 Best Back-to-School Deals Parents and Teachers Can Buy This Prime Day — Starting at $4
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals
This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day
Kathy Hilton Amazon PD Tout
Kathy Hilton’s Amazon Prime Day Recommendations Include Vanessa Hudgens’ Clay Mask and Satin Sleepwear
blake lively toucan
Blake Lively Cozies Up to a Toucan in Silly Video Celebrating Her New Betty Buzz Cans
Amazon Prime Day Martha Stewart Storefront Tout
Martha Stewart's Home Products Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — and Prices Start at Just $20
Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears
Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba Sale Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Roomba Robot Vacuum Saves Money and Time, and It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Pop-Up Tent Sale Tout
A ‘Bug-Free Summer’ Really Is Possible with This Screen Tent, According to Shoppers, and It’s on Sale
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9
One-Off Deal: Citronella Candle Tout
This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Camping Gear Tout
The 25 Best Deals on Camping Gear Amazon Right Now — Tents, Chairs, Lanterns, and More Start at $12
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Rugs Tout
12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Martha Stewart Bandolier Phone Case Crossbody Tout
Martha Stewart Uses a Crossbody Phone Case from the Brand Blake Lively Wears, Too
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale