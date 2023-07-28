Bam Margera Ordered to Trial After Allegedly Rupturing Brother's Ear Drum: 'This Is Our Last Chance'

Bam Margera could be facing time behind bars.

The Jackass star, 43, has been accused of physically assaulting his brother Jess Margera over the weekend. Per the Associated Press, Bam allegedly struck his sibling at their home near Philadelphia on Sunday after the reality television show vet saw text messages suggesting he needed assistance for ongoing mental health issues.

Bam pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges, including simple assault and making terroristic threats. Though he has been released on a $50,000 bail, Judge Albert Iacocca determined Bam will still have to stand trial for the allegations.

In order to remain until then, the TV personality was ordered to get a drug and alcohol screening. However, during the court appearance, Bam disclosed that he had undergone drug and alcohol treatment this year and is currently living with former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom.

Bam Margera Headshot. Gaye Gerard / Getty Images

Jess spoke during the court proceedings as well, claiming his only intention was to see his brother get the treatment he allegedly needs. “I’m not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance,” he shared while testifying.

Jess also referred to Bam’s behavior as “frightening and unpredictable,” noting how their interactions reached a terrifying new high in April when Bam was home visiting for two weeks. Jess added that concerning incidents have been playing out for approximately two decades.

This past weekend’s incident resulted in the police being called after Bam reportedly hit Jess in his nose and ear, rupturing his eardrum. Jess’s girlfriend was present and called the cops after she said Bam kicked in her bedroom door.

Michael van der Veen, one of Bam's attorneys, downplayed the severity of the incident. “I don’t know what we’re doing here. This is a disagreement between two brothers on a Sunday morning over coffee,” he stated, also bringing up the many times the siblings have playfully fought on Jackass and its spinoffs. But according to the Associated Press, The Chester County magistrate reminded Bam's attorney that a film crew was not present during the altercation.

Bam left the courthouse with fewer charges than he had when the hearing began — prosecutors dropped two of four counts of terroristic threats after the stuntman allegedly threatened to shoot various family members and left a note threatening Jess. Officials and relatives came to the conclusion that Bam does not have any access to firearms.

On Friday van der Veen issued a statement to PEOPLE about the day’s proceedings. “The preliminary hearing was important because we got two misdemeanors withdrawn and three held for court. Beyond that, we were able to get valuable testimony to build and support our defense in this case,” he said.

“Judge Albert Michael Iacocca did a great job treating Mr. Margera just as he would anybody else,” continued van der Veen. “The ordering of a drug and alcohol evaluation is standard operating procedure in a case like this. We’re hopeful in the end the matter will stay out of the courts and remain the personal business of this family.”

Nikki Boyd and Bam Margera with son Phoenix. Bam Margera/Instagram

During Thursday's hearing, the judge asked the Viva La Bam star why he sought treatment on his own this year, to which he said: “To see my son Phoenix, who’s 5.”

Bam — who has found himself in an assortment of legal trouble over the years — shares Phoenix with his estranged wife Nikki Boyd.

Boyd filed for divorce in February after the pair quietly separated in 2021.

"Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son,” Boyd's attorney David Glass told PEOPLE at the time, though Bam has since claimed they were never legally married.



During a 2019 appearance on Dr. Phil, Bam opened up on how his only child saved his life by giving him the will to live. At the time, Bam emotionally declared his then-toddler as his “best friend” and admitted he’d do anything for him, leading Dr. Phil McGraw to ask if he would die for his child. “Yeah, big time,” Bam said in response before Dr. Phil added, “The question is: Will you live for him?”

“Well, that’s the thing. I had such a mental breakdown that I really thought, like, I … could just go to the lake and be free. I was like the pain was gone and I had to beg for pain back. I was like, ‘Please just give me back my pain so I could stay because I want to be with him,’” Bam shared. “Whatever breaking point there is to a person, I’ve reached it.”

“It was just everything all at once,” the pro skateboarder continued. “It was Nikki and her stubbornness not listening and I’m trying to get away from her and she keeps coming and talking at me and yelling at me.’”

