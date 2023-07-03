Fatal Victims Identified in Baltimore Mass Shooting that Killed 2, Injured 28

The two fatal victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Baltimore have been identified, as the city remains shaken by the attack that also injured 28 people and is believed to be the largest mass shooting in Baltimore’s history, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died of gunshot wounds after he was transported to a local hospital, according to a press release by the Baltimore Police Department.

The 28 injured people were treated for gunshot wounds at hospitals across the city, police said. Nine people remained in the hospital as of mid-afternoon Sunday, police said, adding that multiple people remained in critical condition. The Baltimore shooting is among 340 mass shootings recorded in the U.S. by Gun Violence Archive so far this year, which defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which more than four people are struck by gunfire.

“This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference within hours of the shooting. “It again highlights the impact and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them, to get their hands on them.”



Baltimore police have seized 1,345 illegal guns so far this year, Scott said, noting that most illegal guns trafficked into Maryland from out of state.



“We have to always be reminded when we talk about incidents like this, that these are individuals that made the choice to pull that trigger,” Scott said. “But that choice was given to them because of the access to illegal guns.”

In the hours after the shooting, police line tape cordoned off multiple blocks of the Brooklyn neighborhood: overturned tables and empty chairs were deserted on the lawn and drink bottles littered the streets. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the block party around 12:35 a.m. Sunday. All but five of the surviving 28 people shot – spanning in age from 13 to 32 – are teenagers, according to police.

At least two shooters remain at large, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley said at a press conference Sunday afternoon, noting that the motive for the shooting is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies. “We don’t know if they were targeted,” he said of the victims, then noting the shooters: “Or if they were just shooting indiscriminately down the street.”

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Baltimore, in which 30 people were shot Sunday. Police say at least two people are responsible. No arrests have been made. Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

K-9 units had recovered multiple different shell casings after canvassing the area, police said. The commissioner asked members of the community to turn over videos, including those recorded on door security cameras, to aid in the investigation. Police are attempting to identify suspects through some videos already collected, including those posted on social media. No arrests have yet been made in connection to the shooting

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court in Baltimore’s Brooklyn, a marginalized area, which city officials noted has some of the city’s highest unemployment rates and violent crime rates.

“These are events that are about celebration, about coming together, that are inner-generational and should be sacred to our communities,” Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby said of the disrupted block party. “When a few decide to go and literally create a mass shooting, it’s completely unacceptable and I ask folks in our community to step up.”

