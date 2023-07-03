Fatal Victims Identified in Baltimore Mass Shooting that Killed 2, Injured 28

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died Sunday in what is believed to be Baltimore's largest ever mass shooting

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 03:00PM EDT
MASS SHOOTING: 30 people shot. The 2 pictured, Mr. Kylis Fagbemi and Ms. Aaliyah Gonzalez, died.
Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were shot dead while attending a block party over the weekend. Another 28 people were injured in the mass shooting. Photo:

Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland Facebook

The two fatal victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Baltimore have been identified, as the city remains shaken by the attack that also injured 28 people and is believed to be the largest mass shooting in Baltimore’s history, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died of gunshot wounds after he was transported to a local hospital, according to a press release by the Baltimore Police Department. 

The 28 injured people were treated for gunshot wounds at hospitals across the city, police said. Nine people remained in the hospital as of mid-afternoon Sunday, police said, adding that multiple people remained in critical condition. The Baltimore shooting is among 340 mass shootings recorded in the U.S. by Gun Violence Archive so far this year, which defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which more than four people are struck by gunfire.

“This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference within hours of the shooting. “It again highlights the impact and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them, to get their hands on them.”

Baltimore police have seized 1,345 illegal guns so far this year, Scott said, noting that most illegal guns trafficked into Maryland from out of state.

“We have to always be reminded when we talk about incidents like this, that these are individuals that made the choice to pull that trigger,” Scott said. “But that choice was given to them because of the access to illegal guns.” 

The scene of a mass shooting incident. At around 12:30 AM Eastern Time, Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District, a shooting took place
In the hours after the shooting, police line tape cordoned off multiple blocks of the Brooklyn neighborhood: overturned tables and empty chairs were deserted on the lawn and drink bottles littered the streets.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the block party around 12:35 a.m. Sunday. All but five of the surviving 28 people shot – spanning in age from 13 to 32 – are teenagers, according to police.

At least two shooters remain at large, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley said at a press conference Sunday afternoon, noting that the motive for the shooting is being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies. “We don’t know if they were targeted,” he said of the victims, then noting the shooters: “Or if they were just shooting indiscriminately down the street.”

Mass Shooting In Baltimore
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Baltimore, in which 30 people were shot Sunday. Police say at least two people are responsible. No arrests have been made.

Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock 

K-9 units had recovered multiple different shell casings after canvassing the area, police said. The commissioner asked members of the community to turn over videos, including those recorded on door security cameras, to aid in the investigation. Police are attempting to identify suspects through some videos already collected, including those posted on social media. No arrests have yet been made in connection to the shooting

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court in Baltimore’s Brooklyn, a marginalized area, which city officials noted has some of the city’s highest unemployment rates and violent crime rates.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“These are events that are about celebration, about coming together, that are inner-generational and should be sacred to our communities,” Baltimore City Council President Nick J. Mosby said of the disrupted block party. “When a few decide to go and literally create a mass shooting, it’s completely unacceptable and I ask folks in our community to step up.”

Related Articles
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
3 Dead, 3 Injured in Mass Shooting After 'Interpersonal Dispute' at Maryland Home
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports
Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
5th Victim Dies in Hospital Following Monday's Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people were shot and killed the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, who lives next door, is still at large. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Suspected Gunman Behind Texas Mass Shooting Found Hiding in a Closet Under Laundry, Ending 4 Day Manhunt
97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.
Teen Murders 3 Elderly Women in 'Purely Random' New Mexico Shooting: 'Such a Tragic Event'
The Covenant School shooting
Victims of Nashville School Shooting Identified, Including 3 9-Year-Old Children
Cameron Everest Brand
2 Teens Killed, 4 Wounded During Mississippi After-Prom Party Shooting
texas mall shooting victims tout only
A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting
Marsiah “Siah” Emmanuel Collins, 19; Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia “Keke” Nicole Smith, 17
All 4 Slain Victims Identified in Alabama Sweet 16 Mass Shooting, But Nobody Has Been Arrested
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Police Identify the 4 People Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting at a Downtown Louisville Bank
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Second Shooting Takes Place Outside a College on Deadly Morning in Louisville, Police Searching for Suspects
Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville
5 Dead, 9 Injured After Mass Shooting in Downtown Louisville, Police Confirm
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville School Shooter Identified in Attack that Killed 6 People, Including 3 Children
nashville mass shooting
3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Shooter Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting