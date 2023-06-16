The Best Lace Shapewear Bodysuit We Tested Is Up to 59% Off at Amazon Today

When wearing our favorite outfits we all want to feel confident and comfortable. While shapewear is not a necessity, there’s nothing wrong with leaning on the power of strategic undergarments to help achieve that. However, finding the best one for our needs can sometimes be a bit of a challenge.

PEOPLE Tested tried out dozens of shapewear styles to determine which ones are worth buying. Over the course of six weeks the shapewear was worn for at least two hours a day. We narrowed it down to ten best-in-class bodysuits for a range of needs — and our pick for the best lace bodysuit is marked down to just $24 at Amazon right now.

The Bali Lace ‘N Smooth Shapewear is a sculpting bodysuit that smooths the stomach, waist, and rear. It has a built-in underwire bra that fits sizes 34B to 40DD to add support and adjustable straps to get your perfect fit. And it’s made from a nylon-spandex fabric that our testers liked for being super stretchy and comfortable.

Amazon

Buy It! Bali Lace 'N Smooth Shapewear in Rosewood, $24.34–$42 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Our testers liked the overall sleek look they got while wearing the shapewear. They also appreciated the snap closures and found making a trip to the bathroom much easier compared to other shaping bodysuits.

They also stated that the shapewear is not “very compressive," and panty lines may be visible if you wear lighter fabrics. Another downside they noted was that the bodysuit is only available in a few colors. They wished that the color palette offered shoppers a variety of skin tones other than light beige. Other than that, our team found it to be an excellent choice and were impressed by the experience they had when wearing the shapewear.

So, if you’ve been on the hunt for lacey shapewear that you can slip under a midi skirt, tight jeans, or dress, head to Amazon and get the Bali Lace ‘n Smooth Shapewear while it’s on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Bali womens Lace 'N Smooth Shapewear in Black , $31.82–$42 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bali womens Lace 'N Smooth Shapewear in White, $31.15–$42 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

