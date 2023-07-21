Bali Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky, 33, Dies After 450-Lb. Barbell Hits His Neck

Justyn Vicky, a trainer in Bali, died when a barbell fell on his neck during a workout that included squat presses

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on July 21, 2023 01:37PM EDT
Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dies After Accidentally Being Struck by a Barbell
Influencer Justyn Vicky died from a barbell accident during a routine workout. Photo:

Justyn Vicky/Instagram

A popular fitness influencer has died after breaking his neck during a July 15 visit to the gym.

Justyn Vicky, 33, was training at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, when a barbell weighing more than 450 lbs. fell on his neck, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

Under the supervision of a spotter, Vicky was doing squat presses — holding the barbell behind his neck and squatting  — when the bar reportedly fell forward onto his neck. 

The barbell caused “a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs,” the report said. 

Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dies After Accidentally Being Struck by a Barbell
Justyn Vicky had nearly 30,000 followers on his Instagram account.

Justyn Vicky/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The East Java, Indonesia native was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but died shortly afterwards.

In July 5, Vicky had posted an earlier video illustrating the squat, to audio that called it "one of the most dangerous" exercises that "done properly, which it seldom is, a barbell squat need not be all that dangerous...done properly, a barbell squat is capable of producing degrees of muscle mass increase that cannot be produced by any other exercise...it's dangerous as hell."

A nutrition and weight-loss coach as well as a bodybuilder, Vicky had nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, having soared to popularity with his photos and workout videos.

The Paradise Bali paid tribute to Vicky in an Instagram post, calling him “more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.”

“His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family,” the tribute continued.

“Beyond the gym, Justyn was a friend, and a source of unwavering support. His warm smile and genuine interest in our lives made us feel seen and valued. He celebrated our triumphs, listened to our struggles, and reminded us that we were never alone in our journey towards better health and well-being.”

“To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable. Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you've touched, the transformations you've inspired, and the love and passion you infused into every moment we spent together.”

Those who knew Vicky was quick to praise his upbeat demeanor, writing on his final Instagram post, “He was always full of positive vibes and make me to stay motivated. I'll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It's a tough loss, but we'll keep his spirit alive.”

“Rest in peace brother,” wrote another commenter. “You will always be remembered.”

Related Articles
Michael Jleene Hardaway sepsis amputation gofund me
Houston Man Undergoes Double Amputation After Flea Bite: Report
Two-year-old boy dies from brain-eating bug in Nevada after playing in hot springs water
2-Year-Old Nevada Boy Dies from Brain-Eating Amoeba: 'He Fought 7 Days'
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months
Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Reveals Son Asher Has Died at 15 Months: 'So Heartbroken'
Mark Consuelos Shows Off Six-Pack During a Cold Plunge on Live with Kelly and Mark
Mark Consuelos Strips Down, Shows Off His Six-Pack as He Takes a Cold Plunge on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'
Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice"
Snooki Slams Online Weight Shamers: 'Stop Commenting on People's Bodies. It's Not Nice'
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos 'Grateful' for New Mindset After Pancreatic Cancer: 'You Have to Be the CEO of Your Health'
Austin, Texas, USA - November 26th, 2021: Beautiful Texas State Capitol building exterior
Texas Woman Is Physically Ill in Emotional Courtroom Testimony About Being Denied Abortion for Unviable Pregnancy
Chrissy Teigan talks about colonoscopy
Chrissy Teigen Shares Update After Getting First Colonoscopy: 'It Was a Good Nap’
Jenna Lyons
'RHONY' Star Jenna Lyons Reveals Her Hair and Teeth Are Fake Due to a Genetic Disorder
medication being injected into an IVF bag
Patients Recall 'Torturous' IVF Egg Retrieval After Nurse at Fertility Clinic Steals Fentanyl and Replaces It with Saline
Carey Hart opens up about aging
Carey Hart Turns 48, Says Aging Is 'A Tricky Mental Battle'
Toilet rolls
Not Pooping Enough Is Linked to Cognitive Decline, Research Finds
RHOC's Emily Simpson Says She's the 'Healthiest, Fittest' She's Been in Over 7 Years: 'Just Getting Started';
'RHOC''s Emily Simpson Says She's the 'Healthiest, Fittest' She's Been in Over 7 Years: 'Just Getting Started'
30 year old Krystina Vied, Brain Surgery Patient Sings Ã¢ÂÂMoanaÃ¢ÂÂ During Operation;
Brain Surgery Patient Sings Moana's ‘How Far I'll Go’ During Operation — Watch!
Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery After More Than a Year of Treatment
Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery: 'Wounds Healed'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, 37, Prepares for Her First Colonoscopy: 'You Have to Get Ready to Have a Camera Up Your Butt'