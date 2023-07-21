Bali Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky, 33, Dies After 450-Lb. Barbell Hits His Neck

A popular fitness influencer has died after breaking his neck during a July 15 visit to the gym.

Justyn Vicky, 33, was training at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, when a barbell weighing more than 450 lbs. fell on his neck, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

Under the supervision of a spotter, Vicky was doing squat presses — holding the barbell behind his neck and squatting — when the bar reportedly fell forward onto his neck.

The barbell caused “a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs,” the report said.

Justyn Vicky had nearly 30,000 followers on his Instagram account. Justyn Vicky/Instagram

The East Java, Indonesia native was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but died shortly afterwards.

In July 5, Vicky had posted an earlier video illustrating the squat, to audio that called it "one of the most dangerous" exercises that "done properly, which it seldom is, a barbell squat need not be all that dangerous...done properly, a barbell squat is capable of producing degrees of muscle mass increase that cannot be produced by any other exercise...it's dangerous as hell."

A nutrition and weight-loss coach as well as a bodybuilder, Vicky had nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, having soared to popularity with his photos and workout videos.

The Paradise Bali paid tribute to Vicky in an Instagram post, calling him “more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.”

“His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family,” the tribute continued.

“Beyond the gym, Justyn was a friend, and a source of unwavering support. His warm smile and genuine interest in our lives made us feel seen and valued. He celebrated our triumphs, listened to our struggles, and reminded us that we were never alone in our journey towards better health and well-being.”

“To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable. Your legacy will live on through the countless lives you've touched, the transformations you've inspired, and the love and passion you infused into every moment we spent together.”

Those who knew Vicky was quick to praise his upbeat demeanor, writing on his final Instagram post, “He was always full of positive vibes and make me to stay motivated. I'll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It's a tough loss, but we'll keep his spirit alive.”

“Rest in peace brother,” wrote another commenter. “You will always be remembered.”