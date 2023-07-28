Amazon Shoppers Swear by This ‘Back-Smoothing’ Wireless Bra That’s Up to 66% Off

The comfortable bra “actually gives great support for bigger bust sizes without wires”

By
Clara McMahon
Published on July 28, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bali Wireless Bra tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

We’ve all heard the phrase, “It beats a sharp stick in the eye.” For anyone who wears a bra, I’m here to update that idiom to: “It beats underwire digging into your ribcage.”

If you’re on the hunt for comfortable, breathable, and wire-free bras to replace the heavy metal lineup in your lingerie drawer, the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra is a great option. It’s earned more than 16,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and you can snag it for up to 66 percent off right now. 

The bra has stretchy and flexible cups that adapt to your unique shape, giving a custom fit. It’s also plenty supportive in the absence of underwire — the bra has knit linings and a shift-resistant elastic underband that work in tandem to provide support. What’s more, the bra has anti-slip straps and a wide, “back-smoothing” band, according to one shopper

Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra in Black, $15–$20 

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

The airy and moisture-wicking material of the bra holds up just as well on a hot summer day as it does under a thick sweater in the winter. One shopper described the bra as “soft, comfortable, [and] breathable” in their review, and also noted that it “doesn't dig in anywhere.” Another reviewer praised its moisture-wicking properties, then raved, “I don't become uncomfortable in the heat — no horrible sweating and discomfort.”

The bra is available in women’s sizes S–3XL and 16 styles, which are all marked down with varying discounts at the moment. The best deal we found is on the black bra, which you can score for as little as $15 at the moment. There are plenty of other sales to jump on as well, including the blue bra for $24 and the nude bra for $20.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra in Blue Flight Aztec, $24–$31 

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this “comfy” wireless bra. One reviewer who called it a “wonderful find” also shared, “It doesn't flatten me out and smooths everything out under the arms and around the back.” A second shopper said it “actually gives great support for bigger bust sizes without wires.”

And a final wearer shared, “I can't stand wearing bras, especially while I'm sweating… I decided to put it to the test and wear it on a hot day while bicycling around town.” They continued, writing, “This bra did not drive me crazy. I actually forgot I even had it on… I did not feel the urge to rip the thing off.” They finished off by saying, “It stays in place nicely.”

Say buh-bye to underwire and snap up the reviewer-revered Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra while it’s up to 66 percent off at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see other styles to snag on sale.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra in Nude, $20 

Amazon PD Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra in Gravel Gray Heather, $20–$24 

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra in Crystal Gray Aztec, $19–$23

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon

