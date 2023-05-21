Lifestyle Pickleball Players Are Adding This 'Comfortable' Tennis Skort to Their Amazon Carts While It's on Sale for $25 The versatile style is also "ready for happy hour” By Amy Schulman Published on May 21, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Whether you’re whacking forehands on the tennis court or biking to a picnic at the park, you’ll need an outfit made for moving. And while a pair of leggings will certainly fit the bill, the best way to stay cool and comfortable this summer is by slipping into a cute workout skirt. The Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt, which is currently on sale at Amazon, is made from a mix of polyester and spandex and has an elastic closure, high waist, and wide waistband. It even has three pockets — one inner pocket on the waistband to hold small items like keys and two larger pockets on the built-in shorts, which are big enough to hold tennis balls or a phone. The skirt features flowy pleats and stretchy fabric that allows for free movement, plus the material is super breathable, keeping you cool while you’re sweating. You can toss on the workout skort for just about any activity, including tennis, golf, running, and cycling.. You can choose from a handful of colors, including light pink and white, all of which are available in sizes XS through 3X. Amazon Buy It! Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt, $27.97 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com We Found the Best Amazon Swimsuits of 2023 After Hours of Scrolling More than 1,800Amazon shoppers have given the workout skirt a five-star rating,calling it “buttery” and “comfortable.” One reviewer wrote, “I wore this skort for 12 hours at Disney World and I didn't have any issues with it! I didn't have any chafing and the shorts underneath didn't pill.” Another added: “The shorts are so nice and almost like mesh, so you stay super cool on the hot tennis court.” A third customer said that it’s “not too short, not too long… in the words of Goldilocks, it’s just right!” They also explained that it’s “so comfortable on and off the pickleball court. After a few good games of pickleball, you can just towel off and throw on a cute shirt and some sandals and you’re ready for happy hour!” Amazon Buy It! Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt, $24.97 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt while it’s discounted. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon This Cooler Bag Can Keep Contents Frozen for an ‘Entire 8-Hour Flight,’ and It’s on Sale for Under $30 Jennifer Garner's $300 LED Lamp for Gardening in the Dark Is So Elegant — and This Amazon Lookalike Is Just $42