Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Biker Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings

Whether you’re working out or wearing a cute dress and don’t want to chafe, biker shorts are a summer closet essential. And Amazon shoppers keep flocking to this popular pair that’s on sale right now.

The Baleaf High Waisted Biker Shorts have been climbing Amazon’s competitive best-selling fashion chart all week. For those unfamiliar, the chart is a regularly updated hub for all of the most popular clothing, jewelry, and shoes in the site’s huge inventory. That means droves of shoppers are scooping up the shorts for summer. And right now, they’re on sale for as little as $17 thanks to a deal and a coupon in the product description section.

Made of cotton, polyester, and a bit of spandex, the shorts are soft to the touch. Their material is also stretchy and moisture-wicking, making them an easy choice for exercising or wearing under a dress or skirt on hot summer days. Plus, they have a high waistband that’s designed to stay in place, whether you’re doing yoga or running errands.

Another convenient design detail? The shorts have two pockets that are 5.5 inches deep. Use them to hold smartphones, keys, credit cards, and other small essentials.

The shorts run from sizes XS to 6XL and come in three inseams: 5, 7, and 8 inches. Plus, they come in 39 colors, including red and black. Price varies by the inseam and color you opt for. The best deal we’re seeing is on the 8-inch charcoal style that’s 35 percent off with double discounts.

More than 57,800 customers have given the shorts a five-star rating, calling them “breathable” with “great stretch.” One shopper raved, “The summers in Missouri are unbearably hot and humid, and I was looking for shorts to wear around the house and was so happy to find these.” They added, “They're also the perfect length for under dresses or alone.”

Another customer wrote, “These are super comfy and don't ride up,” and added that the “thick material” is “not at all see-through.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Baleaf High Waisted Biker Shorts while they’re still on sale in select styles.

