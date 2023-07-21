Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Biker Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings

Snag a pair while they're on sale for as little as $17

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bike Shorts Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Whether you’re working out or wearing a cute dress and don’t want to chafe, biker shorts are a summer closet essential. And Amazon shoppers keep flocking to this popular pair that’s on sale right now. 

The Baleaf High Waisted Biker Shorts have been climbing Amazon’s competitive best-selling fashion chart all week. For those unfamiliar, the chart is a regularly updated hub for all of the most popular clothing, jewelry, and shoes in the site’s huge inventory. That means droves of shoppers are scooping up the shorts for summer. And right now, they’re on sale for as little as $17 thanks to a deal and a coupon in the product description section.

Baleaf High Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets, $17 (Save $9)

Amazon BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts Bike Black

Amazon

Made of cotton, polyester, and a bit of spandex, the shorts are soft to the touch. Their material is also stretchy and moisture-wicking, making them an easy choice for exercising or wearing under a dress or skirt on hot summer days. Plus, they have a high waistband that’s designed to stay in place, whether you’re doing yoga or running errands.

Another convenient design detail? The shorts have two pockets that are 5.5 inches deep. Use them to hold smartphones, keys, credit cards, and other small essentials. 

The shorts run from sizes XS to 6XL and come in three inseams: 5, 7, and 8 inches. Plus, they come in 39 colors, including red and black. Price varies by the inseam and color you opt for. The best deal we’re seeing is on the 8-inch charcoal style that’s 35 percent off with double discounts.

More than 57,800 customers have given the shorts a five-star rating, calling them “breathable” with “great stretch.” One shopper raved, “The summers in Missouri are unbearably hot and humid, and I was looking for shorts to wear around the house and was so happy to find these.” They added, “They're also the perfect length for under dresses or alone.”

Another customer wrote, “These are super comfy and don't ride up,” and added that the “thick material” is “not at all see-through.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Baleaf High Waisted Biker Shorts while they’re still on sale in select styles. 

Baleaf High Waisted Biker Shorts with Pockets, $21 (Save $6)

Amazon BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts Bike Black

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Barbiecore Trend Roundup Tout
55 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
BentgoÂ® Kids Chill Lunch Box Tout
Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Zappos Clearance, and Buy Two Get One Swimwear
Related Articles
Cameron Diaz Fanny Pack Tout
Cameron Diaz Stuffed Wine Cans Into the Practical Hands-Free Bag Style Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello Wear
Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now â Shop Similar Pairs Tout
Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now — Shop Similar Pairs
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Emma Watson Linen Pants Tout
Emma Watson Watched Wimbledon in the Lightweight Pants You Can Wear All Summer — Get a Pair Starting at $20
Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon
Spanx Price Matching Tout
The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look
Amazon Playtex Women's 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra
This Wireless Bra That Offers ‘Supreme Support’ and ‘All-Day Comfort’ Is on Sale for Just $17 at Amazon
Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Shark ION Robot Vacuum for Carpet AV751 Wi-Fi Connected Tout
Shoppers Prefer This ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum to a Roomba, and It’s on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum Tout
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art
Hilary Duff Taylor Swift denim skort
Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift Are Trading Denim Shorts for Skorts This Summer
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall's Cuffed Jeans Are Great for Showing Off Your Favorite Shoes — Get the Look Starting at $28