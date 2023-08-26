Lifestyle Food These Baked Chicken Breasts Are Breaded in Corn Chips—Get the Recipe Using preseasoned corn chips as a coating keeps the chicken crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside By Sonal Dutt Sonal Dutt Sonal Dutt is the food and lifestyle director of PEOPLE, overseeing the food, travel and home editorial team. She launched People.com's first lifestyle-focused vertical and celebrity recipe mobile app in 2013. Previously, she was the executive lifestyle editor at Every Day with Rachael Ray and Senior Lifestyle Editor at Woman's Day, and held editorial positions at InStyle, For Me and Details. The Virginia native graduated from James Madison University with degrees in Communications and English, and has a master's degree in Magazine Journalism from New York University. Her passions include cooking, boybands and NFL football. People Editorial Guidelines and Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 26, 2023 10:15AM EDT Trending Videos Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts With Avocado Salsa. Photo: Fred Hardy II This is the ultimate breading shortcut. Using preseasoned corn chips — or potato, tortilla or any variety of chips you have on hand — as a coating keeps the chicken crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Avocado Salsa 4 cups corn chips, finely crushed 1 Tbsp. chili powder 4 (6-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts ¾ tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. black pepper 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise 2 cups salsa verde (from 1 [16-oz.] jar) 1 firm-ripe avocado, chopped Roughly chopped fresh cilantro, for serving 1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large shallow bowl, stir together crushed corn chips and chili powder. Place chicken between pieces of plastic wrap, and pound to ½-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper. 2. Lightly brush chicken with mayonnaise on all sides. Press chicken into corn chip mixture to coat on all sides. Transfer chicken to a wire rack placed inside a rimmed baking sheet. Bake chicken in oven until crisp and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, 15 to 18 minutes. 3. While chicken bakes, stir together salsa and avocado in a small bowl. Remove chicken from oven, and place on plates. Sprinkle with cilantro, and serve immediately with avocado salsa. Serves: 4Active time: 10 minutesTotal time: 25 minutes