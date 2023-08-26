These Baked Chicken Breasts Are Breaded in Corn Chips—Get the Recipe

Using preseasoned corn chips as a coating keeps the chicken crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside

By
Sonal Dutt
Sonal Dutt
and
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Published on August 26, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts With Avocado Salsa
Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts With Avocado Salsa. Photo:

Fred Hardy II

This is the ultimate breading shortcut.

Using preseasoned corn chips — or potato, tortilla or any variety of chips you have on hand — as a coating keeps the chicken crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Avocado Salsa

4 cups corn chips, finely crushed

1 Tbsp. chili powder

4 (6-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

¾ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

2 cups salsa verde (from 1 [16-oz.] jar)

1 firm-ripe avocado, chopped

Roughly chopped fresh cilantro, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large shallow bowl, stir together crushed corn chips and chili powder. Place chicken between pieces of plastic wrap, and pound to ½-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.

2. Lightly brush chicken with mayonnaise on all sides. Press chicken into corn chip mixture to coat on all sides. Transfer chicken to a wire rack placed inside a rimmed baking sheet. Bake chicken in oven until crisp and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°, 15 to 18 minutes.

3. While chicken bakes, stir together salsa and avocado in a small bowl. Remove chicken from oven, and place on plates. Sprinkle with cilantro, and serve immediately with avocado salsa.

Serves: 4
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

