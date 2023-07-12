Bailee Madison Makes ‘Hardy Boys’ Debut as Mysterious Drew Darrow in Twisted Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)

The Hardy brothers are back for one last mystery.

The upcoming final season of Hulu's The Hardy Boys includes an exciting new addition: The Good Witch actress Bailee Madison joins the cast as Callie's mysterious new roommate at school, Drew Darrow.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the twisty new trailer for season 3, Callie (Keana Lyn) kicks things off, saying, “Things changed when the Hardy Boys came to Bridgeport. I’ve never had friends like the ones I do now. I’d do anything for them.”

A possible new friend — or new nemesis — soon arrives at her door when Drew introduces herself to Callie as her new roommate.

Meanwhile, Joe (Alexander Elliot) is determined to find out more about his and Frank’s mother, a mission Frank (Rohan Campbell) perceives as “chasing ghosts.” They manage to obtain a map from J.B. (Atticus Mitchell) which leads to a startling discovery.

“It’s not just a map,” Joe declares, “it’s a schematic.”

Bailee Madison as Drew on 'Hardy Boys'. hulu

Drew is next seen digging around at Rosegrave Academy. “I know what this place is,” she says, taking photographs with her camera. “Secret societies, secret experiments… Rosegrave is a hotbed of mysteries.”

Despite J.B. warning the boys to stop their hunt “before one of you gets hurt… or worse,” Joe isn’t easily swayed. “We can’t give up now,” he insists. “Mom wanted to expose the truth. Let’s finish what she started.”

However, things prove to be “way bigger” than the gang thought as they face a power that’s “beyond any imagination.”

“How do you guys feel about daring heists?” Drew asks the group with a devious smile.

“I’m listening,” Joe responds, matching her smirk.

The Hardy Boys season 3 cast. hulu

Based on the books by Edward Stratemeyer, the series also stars Anthony Lemke as the Hardy boys' father Fenton, Bea Santos (Aunt Trudy), Adam Swain (Chet), Cristian Perri (Phil), Riley O’Donnell (Biff), Alli Chung (Jesse), Kristia Nazaire (Belinda) and Joe Dincol (Agent Driscoll).

Madison's new character Drew is described by Hulu as a “fun and often frustrating new ally” to the group, a computer whiz who’s equipped with a “brilliant mind" and an "appetite for magic and mysteries," according to the streamer's description. She also boasts the ability to get information out of people “whether they want to give it up or not.”

Hardy Boys Season 3. hulu

According to Hulu's description, season 3 follows Frank and Joe as they receive “mysterious posthumous instructions” from their grandmother and wind up on a quest to find a “third powerful relic” — which turns out to be the same one their great-grandfather was also after.



Prior to Hardy Boys, Madison potrayed May Belle Aarons in Bridge to Terabithia, Sophia Quinn in The Fosters, Grace Russell on The Good Witch and Imogen Adams on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Hardy Boys season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 26 on Hulu and July 31 on YTV and STACKTV in Canada.