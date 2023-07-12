Bailee Madison Makes ‘Hardy Boys’ Debut as Mysterious Drew Darrow in Twisted Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)

The mystery drama returns to Hulu for its final season on July 26

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 10:00AM EDT

The Hardy brothers are back for one last mystery.

The upcoming final season of Hulu's The Hardy Boys includes an exciting new addition: The Good Witch actress Bailee Madison joins the cast as Callie's mysterious new roommate at school, Drew Darrow.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the twisty new trailer for season 3, Callie (Keana Lyn) kicks things off, saying, “Things changed when the Hardy Boys came to Bridgeport. I’ve never had friends like the ones I do now. I’d do anything for them.”

A possible new friend — or new nemesis — soon arrives at her door when Drew introduces herself to Callie as her new roommate.

Meanwhile, Joe (Alexander Elliot) is determined to find out more about his and Frank’s mother, a mission Frank (Rohan Campbell) perceives as “chasing ghosts.” They manage to obtain a map from J.B. (Atticus Mitchell) which leads to a startling discovery.

“It’s not just a map,” Joe declares, “it’s a schematic.”

"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
Bailee Madison as Drew on 'Hardy Boys'.

hulu

Drew is next seen digging around at Rosegrave Academy. “I know what this place is,” she says, taking photographs with her camera. “Secret societies, secret experiments… Rosegrave is a hotbed of mysteries.”

Despite J.B. warning the boys to stop their hunt “before one of you gets hurt… or worse,” Joe isn’t easily swayed. “We can’t give up now,” he insists. “Mom wanted to expose the truth. Let’s finish what she started.”

However, things prove to be “way bigger” than the gang thought as they face a power that’s “beyond any imagination.”

“How do you guys feel about daring heists?” Drew asks the group with a devious smile.

“I’m listening,” Joe responds, matching her smirk.

"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
The Hardy Boys season 3 cast.

hulu

Based on the books by Edward Stratemeyer, the series also stars Anthony Lemke as the Hardy boys' father Fenton, Bea Santos (Aunt Trudy), Adam Swain (Chet), Cristian Perri (Phil), Riley O’Donnell (Biff), Alli Chung (Jesse), Kristia Nazaire (Belinda) and Joe Dincol (Agent Driscoll). 

Madison's new character Drew is described by Hulu as a “fun and often frustrating new ally” to the group, a computer whiz who’s equipped with a “brilliant mind" and an "appetite for magic and mysteries," according to the streamer's description. She also boasts the ability to get information out of people “whether they want to give it up or not.”

"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
Hardy Boys Season 3.

hulu

According to Hulu's description, season 3 follows Frank and Joe as they receive “mysterious posthumous instructions” from their grandmother and wind up on a quest to find a “third powerful relic” — which turns out to be the same one their great-grandfather was also after. 

Prior to Hardy Boys, Madison potrayed May Belle Aarons in Bridge to Terabithia, Sophia Quinn in The Fosters, Grace Russell on The Good Witch and Imogen Adams on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Hardy Boys season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 26 on Hulu and July 31 on YTV and STACKTV in Canada.

Related Articles
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish ‘Crashed Weddings’ Years Before 'The Afterparty': ‘I Was Homeless and Hungry’(Exclusive)
"'Outdaughtered': Adam Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' as He Tries to Save Thanksgiving with a Secret 'Surprise'"
'OutDaughtered': Adam Busby Calls Danielle a 'Control Freak' but Cooks Up a 'Surprise' to Save the Day
Painkiller images
Matthew Broderick Shamelessly Muses on 'Pain and Pleasure' in Netflix's Harrowing Opioid Series 'Painkiller'
Johnny âBananasâ Devenanzio; Tiffany Mitchell; Paulie Calafiore
Paulie Calafiore, Cory Wharton, Johnny 'Bananas' and More Return for 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2
How I Met Your Father
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Ends with Major Cliffhangers — and Features 1 Unexpected Coupling
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Colin Calls Quickie Boatmance with Daisy 'Toxic — You Can't Reason with This Woman'
Andrea Evans, John Loprieno
Andrea Evans' 'One Life to Live' Love John Loprieno Remembers Her 'Magic' as an 'Insightful Scene Partner'
ReneÃ© Rapp - The Sex Lives of College Girls
Reneé Rapp Stepping Back from 'Sex Lives of College Girls' in Season 3 but Says Show 'Changed My Life'
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love
90 Day: Julio's Codependent Mom Promises She Will 'Suffer' If He Moves to Europe to Be with Dutch Love Kirsten
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 4 1" Episode 1804 1801 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)
'AGT': Blind Singer with Autism Who Was Adopted by Her Teacher Earns Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer
Love at First Sight
Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive)
Kim K and Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Seen Talking at A-List Party: They're 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Source
The Bachelorette Charity Lawson with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodger
See JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Bachelorette Charity Find the Ken to Her Barbie (Exclusive)
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
Doubling Down with the Derricos': Deon and His Mom GG Struggle to Stay Strong Amid Her Cancer Journey
'Doubling Down with the Derricos': Deon and Mom GG Struggle to Stay Strong Amid Her Cancer Journey (Exclusive)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCDKIt4J01Y CR: MTV
Sammi 'Sweetheart' and Ronnie Both Return in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Trailer: 'Is This Real?!'