Bad Bunny Says Taking Month-Long Breaks from Social Media Helps Him 'Breathe Better' (Exclusive)

"That's when I feel best," says the Puerto Rican star of staying off social media

Published on June 2, 2023 08:05 PM
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny appreciates him time away from social media.

The Puerto Rican star opened up to PEOPLE about living a balanced life on social media, in light of his new Pepsi commercial for the Press Play on Summer campaign.

"I've done it several times and when I come back to social media, I ask myself 'Why did I come back?'" the "Me Porto Bonito" singer, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

He continues, "The truth is that every time I close my phone for a long period of time like a week — and there have been occasions where I've managed to stay off for a month — that's when I feel best."

Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) says this allows him to spend more time "outside."

"I even breathe better," he says. "But at the end of the day going on social media is inevitable, even if it's for one minute."

Bad Bunny
In January, Bad Bunny made his Instagram account private. Meanwhile, on Twitter, he changed his bio to "me van a extrañar" ("you will miss me").

One month prior, he told Billboard in a cover story interview that he was planning on taking a break from music in 2023.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," Benito explained. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."

He returned in April ahead of his headlining performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

"I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella..." the musician wrote in a since-deleted post alongside a set of nine mirror selfies.

Elsewhere in the interview with PEOPLE, the "Coco Chanel" singer recalled his favorite summer memories.

"I have so many memories of the highways in Puerto Rico, of my house on the west side of Puerto Rico and listening to music. I was always such a freak that made playlists," he says.

He adds, "When I was little and platforms didn't exist and there was no way to make a playlist, I found a way. I would buy the CDs and I would create playlists on the CDs and I would collect different types of music. And it was always about pleasing my dad."

He adds that he would incorporate a couple of songs on these playlists for his dad, his mom, his siblings and some for himself.

"I have so many memories through those highways, listening to these CDs and these playlists that I would create. And still, every time I go to the west of Puerto Rico, I get flashbacks from those moments and it feels good."

The star released his latest single "Where She Goes" — which is featured in the Pepsi commercial — on May 18.

