Bad Bunny Strips Down, Wears 'K' Chain, Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos amid Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been romantically linked since February

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Published on August 28, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Bad Bunny in May 2023. Photo:

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty 

Bad Bunny logged online this weekend and sent the internet into a frenzy. 

The reggaeton star, 29, shared a handful of photos and videos on his Instagram Story on Sunday, including a very steamy selfie and several shots that implied he was spending time with rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner

In one black and white image that’s since gone viral, the hitmaker bared all and showed off his physique in the shower. 

Bad Bunny.

badbunnypr/Instagram

While the “Tití Me Preguntó” artist didn’t go Instagram official by sharing an image of himself with Jenner, 27, he did post a handful of clips and photos that seemingly referenced The Kardashians star. 

Amid dating rumors between the couple, who first became linked in February, the recording artist (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) shared footage of himself with what appears to be the model's initials around his neck. In a clip of him rapping along to music, he appears to be wearing a "K" on a necklace chain.

Bad Bunny.

badbunnypr/Instagram

In another post, he also shared that he was enjoying drinking 818 Tequila, or none other than Jenner’s own tequila brand.  A bottle of the liquor was seen in a pic featuring several shot glasses and two pink cocktails garnished with lime. 

818 Tequila on Bad Bunny's Instagram Story.

badbunnypr/Instagram

He even shared a video that fans have speculated captures him spending time with the entrepreneur. In the clip, the “Moscow Mule” singer is out in nature where he and a woman whose identity isn't revealed come across a chipmunk. The woman expresses the animal is “the cutest thing ever,” while trying to get it to come closer. 

“Mami, be careful,” the Grammy winner says to her. 

She then asks what he's referring to by saying, “Rabies?” to which he responds, “The mosquitos.” 

Chipmunk on Bad Bunny's Instagram Story.

badbunnypr/Instagram

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were most recently spotted together at Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour stop in Los Angeles in mid-August. They were captured in a rare moment of PDA, cuddling up to one another and laughing close together, while also dancing along to the rapper’s set. 

Although neither has confirmed the romantic relationship or gone social media official, they have also been seen on several other dates throughout the summer. The two were caught leaving one of Dave Chappelle’s L.A. comedy shows together in early August, and enjoying a dinner date in July. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

It was also confirmed that they vacationed together in Idaho in July. A source spoke to PEOPLE about the couple’s travels.

“They definitely seem in love and super serious,” the source told PEOPLE. They also added that the singer and reality star were “really cute” and “so happy together” on the trip.

