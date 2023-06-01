Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)

Bad Bunny's new Pepsi commercial featuring "Where She Goes" launched on Thursday

When we think of summer, we think of Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti. But when Bad Bunny thinks of summer, he thinks of Puerto Rican nostalgia.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his new Pepsi commercial for the Press Play on Summer campaign with Apple Music launching Thursday, the 29-year-old "Coco Chanel" singer recalled his favorite summer memories.

"I have so many memories of the highways in Puerto Rico, of my house on the west side of Puerto Rico and listening to music. I was always such a freak that made playlists," Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) tells PEOPLE exclusively.

He adds, "When I was little and platforms didn't exist and there was no way to make a playlist, I found a way. I would buy the CDs and I would create playlists on the CDs and I would collect different types of music. And it was always about pleasing my dad."

He adds that he would incorporate a couple of songs on these playlists for his dad, his mom, his siblings and some for himself.

"I have so many memories through those highways, listening to these CDs and these playlists that I would create. And still, every time I go to the west of Puerto Rico, I get flashbacks from those moments and it feels good."

The new Pepsi commercial leans into Bad Bunny's summer aesthetic as he takes on the role of a lifeguard and keeps the good vibes going with his new track "Where She Goes." In the commercial, he single-handedly controls those good vibes with the simple task of opening up a Pepsi bottle.

Through Press Play on Summer, new and returning subscribers can unlock up to three months of free listening on Apple Music — which Bad Bunny jokes is what drew him to the partnership in the first place:

"Truthfully, my free Apple Music subscription expired. I needed three more free months so I said, ‘Lets do it,'" he jokes. "The truth is that with summer, the whole world knows that Bad Bunny and summer always go hand in hand. Last year, we released one of the most important albums in my career, Un Verano Sin Ti, so this year we wanted to continue my summer music and I thought it was be interesting to do it with Pepsi. It was time to start summer, so here we are."

Elsewhere, the "Me Porto Bonito" singer says his ideal summer involves a Puerto Rican beach, the sun and some "musicita."

"I love everything — it depends on the time and day. On a Sunday in the afternoon, I like to put on a little salsita, if it’s nighttime, I like to listen to a little bit of reggaeton, the old and the new. It all depends on the mood," he says.

"Where She Goes" is Bad Bunny's latest release since his collaboration with Grupo Frontera on "un x100to."

In the music video for "Where She Goes," Bad Bunny recruited stars like Frank Ocean, Dominic Fike, Lil Uzi Vert and more for cameos.

In May, he joined Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to talk about the song and said he's been listening to it "100 times every day."

He said of making the song, "I just felt it. I had this feeling, and I said, 'F---, let's do it.' So that's what music is about, to have fun. I went straight to the studio with my guy… and I told him, 'Yo, I think I have a new anthem.' I'm really excited to show the world my new work."

Bad Bunny is already looking forward to performing "WHERE SHE GOES" live, but isn't sure when he'll debut it. "I definitely want to perform this song soon," he told host Zane Lowe, adding, "Where? I don't know. Maybe I have to wait 'til next year."

As for his personal life, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer said, "I just enjoy my life right now. What's next?" he said, "I don't know. I'm just enjoying my life right now; I'm just living and breathing."

