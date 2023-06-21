Bad Bunny Says the 'Only Thing I Have Is My Privacy' amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors: 'No One Respects' It

"We're in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans," the Puerto Rican star told 'Rolling Stone'

By
Daniela Avila
Published on June 21, 2023 03:45PM EDT
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny for Rolling Stone. Photo:

Daniel Sannwald for Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny is someone who enjoys his privacy — so being an international success and living in the public eye is not an easy thing to get accustomed to.

In a July/August cover story interview Rolling Stone released Wednesday, the Puerto Rican star — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — opened up about protecting his personal life.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," Bad Bunny, 29, told the outlet.

Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny for Rolling Stone.

Daniel Sannwald for Rolling Stone

When asked about his relationship status and recent outings with rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner, he said: "That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Bad Bunny also said that in today's day and age, "everyone's a paparazzi" — and that's not a good thing.

"We're in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings," the "Me Porto Bonito" singer said. "Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don't know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them."

Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny for Rolling Stone.

Daniel Sannwald for Rolling Stone

As for all the chatter and attention online, Bad Bunny's philosophy is "I keep living."

"Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star reflected on his failed attempt to take a break at the end of 2022: "That's what I've been trying to do without caring about the obstacles, because it's … cabron."

Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny for Rolling Stone.

Daniel Sannwald for Rolling Stone

"Check this," he added. "Before 2022 was over, I said in an interview, ‘2023 is going to be for me, to rest, to work on my physical health, on my mental health, to have my space, to enjoy, to be happy.’ And then 2023 starts with cabroneria.

Bad Bunny referred to an interview with Billboard last December, where he declared he would be "taking a break" in 2023 to focus on himself.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he explained at the time. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."

Bad Bunny Rolling Stone

Daniel Sannwald for Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny did, however, manage to take a break from social media — and he opened up to PEOPLE about his experience earlier this month.

"The truth is that every time I close my phone for a long period of time like a week — and there have been occasions where I've managed to stay off for a month — that's when I feel best," he said.

Bad Bunny also said this allows him to spend more time "outside."

"I even breathe better," the "Where She Goes" singer added. "But at the end of the day going on social media is inevitable, even if it's for one minute."

