Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Step Out in All-Black Ensembles for Sushi Date in Los Angeles — See the Photos

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was getting "super serious"

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner at Sushi Park. The couple were seen leaving Sushi Park with a bottle of wine in hand as they made their way to their car.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on July 26, 2023. Photo:

BACKGRID

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner enjoyed another night out on the town.

The singer and the supermodel stepped out for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, according to photos obtained by PEOPLE.

In the photos, Jenner, 27, kept it casual with a fitted black midi dress, shoulder bag and flats. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican star also rocked an all-black ensemble, including a jacket and a backwards cap.

The couple was spotted walking to their car as the "Me Porto Bonito" singer carried a wine bottle in hand, which he then passed off to Jenner.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner at Sushi Park. The couple were seen leaving Sushi Park with a bottle of wine in hand as they made their way to their car.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on July 26, 2023.

BACKGRID

The outing comes a week after a source told PEOPLE that the pair was vacationing at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho.

According to the source, the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner looked “really cute” and “so happy together” during their getaway as they’ve spent time working out at the gym.

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the source said. "They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was."

Back in May, a source revealed that the couple's romance was continuing to progress and they were “getting more serious."

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner at Sushi Park. The couple were seen leaving Sushi Park with a bottle of wine in hand as they made their way to their car.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on July 26, 2023.

BACKGRID

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

Though the insider noted their relationship "was a slow start," the duo "spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," they continued. 

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February. Per TMZ, they were on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber

Though the couple haven’t confirmed their relationship on social media, they’ve been spotted in public multiple times and were seen attending Coachella — which Bad Bunny was headlining — together in April.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Getting 'Super Serious' as They Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Idaho: Source
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner on the Extremely Specific Way Her Mom Kris Has Been 'Manifesting an Engagement' for Her in 2023
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen leaving Sushi Park after having dinner with friends
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner with Friends at Sushi Park
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Relationship Timeline
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Timeline
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out for Brunch Date in Coordinated Casual Looks
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny shop for Vinyl Records in Sherman Oaks on Thursday
Kendall Jenner Beams as She Steps Out with Bad Bunny for Shopping Outing
Mod Sun enjoys a PDA filled date night with his OnlyFans model girlfriend Sahara Ray at celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood, California, five months after his split from fiancÃÂ© Avril Lavigne. Before leaving the restaurant, the two enjoyed a make-out session as she got in the passenger seat of his custom G-Wagon.
Mod Sun Spotted Out with Model Sahara Ray After Los Angeles Dinner Date
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Sit Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game amid Rumored Romance
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Spend Almost Every Day Together,' Says Source: 'She Likes His Vibe'
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner's Dating History: From Harry Styles to Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Bad Bunny Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Says the 'Only Thing I Have Is My Privacy' amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors: 'No One Respects' It
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance
Kendall Jenner holds onto Bad Bunny as they exit Pergola Hookah Bar!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wear Coordinated Leather Looks for a Night Out