Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner enjoyed another night out on the town.

The singer and the supermodel stepped out for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, according to photos obtained by PEOPLE.

In the photos, Jenner, 27, kept it casual with a fitted black midi dress, shoulder bag and flats. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican star also rocked an all-black ensemble, including a jacket and a backwards cap.

The couple was spotted walking to their car as the "Me Porto Bonito" singer carried a wine bottle in hand, which he then passed off to Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on July 26, 2023. BACKGRID

The outing comes a week after a source told PEOPLE that the pair was vacationing at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho.

According to the source, the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner looked “really cute” and “so happy together” during their getaway as they’ve spent time working out at the gym.

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the source said. "They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was."

Back in May, a source revealed that the couple's romance was continuing to progress and they were “getting more serious."



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on July 26, 2023. BACKGRID

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

Though the insider noted their relationship "was a slow start," the duo "spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," they continued.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February. Per TMZ, they were on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Though the couple haven’t confirmed their relationship on social media, they’ve been spotted in public multiple times and were seen attending Coachella — which Bad Bunny was headlining — together in April.