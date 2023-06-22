Bad Bunny's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff Movie 'El Muerto' Removed from Sony Release Schedule: Report

El Muerto, the previously announced Spider-Man spinoff set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been pulled from Sony Pictures' release schedule.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the movie has been removed from Sony Pictures' upcoming release dates, citing an announcement from the company.

The outlet further reported that El Muerto is still in development, but that the singer's tour schedule and the ongoing writers' strike are complicating release scheduling.

A rep for Sony Pictures had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Thursday, while reps for Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



El Muerto. Marvel Comics

El Muerto was announced back in April 2022, with Bad Bunny (born: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), 29, revealed to have been cast in the lead role. He recently had a big-screen role in last year's action movie Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch announced the news at the convention in Las Vegas, saying of the "Lo Siento BB:/" hitmaker, "Sometimes we get lucky with the perfect casting, and I think that's what we've got here," according to Entertainment Tonight.

Bad Bunny reportedly told the crowd he "love(s)" the character of El Muerto, a wrestler and villain in the Spider-Man universe, in part because he is a pro wrestler himself.

"It's the perfect role, to me. It will be epic," he said, according to ET, adding per Variety, "To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible ... so exciting."



Bad Bunny at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican star recently opened up about protecting his personal life in a July/August interview Rolling Stone released Wednesday.

“I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," Bad Bunny told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Me Porto Bonito" singer reflected on his failed attempt to take a break at the end of 2022: "Before 2022 was over, I said in an interview, ‘2023 is going to be for me, to rest, to work on my physical health, on my mental health, to have my space, to enjoy, to be happy.’ And then 2023 starts with cabroneria.”

Bad Bunny referred to an interview with Billboard last December, where he declared he would be "taking a break" in 2023 to focus on himself.

"2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he explained at the time. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."