Backstreet Boys React to Coldplay's Live Cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)': 'Truly an Honor'

Could anyone have predicted a Coldplay and Backstreet Boys crossover?

During the "Viva la Vida" group's Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at the Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, over the weekend, frontman Chris Martin performed a piano cover of Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" — and the boy band has given their stamp of approval.

Martin, 46, sat at a piano in the middle of the venue and belted out the pop hit as the audience sang along to the catchy chorus.

On Wednesday, Backstreet Boys shared a clip of the performance to their Instagram account, writing alongside the video, "Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)! Truly an honor."

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour continues through January 2024, with shows throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

Throughout the tour, the pop-rock band has been joined by several guests — and "Everybody" wasn't their first cover. At the previous Gothenburg show, Martin sang Elton John's "Rocket Man" and took a live video call with the legendary musician onstage.

“Here we are in Gothenburg with everybody here, waving hello. Can you see us, Mr. Elton?” the lead vocalist asked, per fan videos.

“I can see you," responded John, 76.

“Elton, we want to say from all of us here, from all the fans and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much,” said Martin.

Elton John. Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty

The musician noted that he and other fans are "grateful" for John's work: "Everything you’ve done for us, everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, every time you’ve been kind to anybody, everything you’ve done for LGBTQ, everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear, everything you’ve done for sexiness and love… Everything you’ve done for music."

"Happy retirement, and we're gonna miss you so much, man," Martin told John, who recently wrapped his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Earlier this month, former tennis champion Roger Federer joined Coldplay onstage. In a fan video posted to Twitter, Martin introduced Federer, 41, as "our original band member” before the group sang "Don't Panic" from their 2000 debut studio album Parachutes.

Federer was spotlighted for a “shaker solo” in the middle of the song, where he shook the instrument into the microphone. And when the band played "Adventure of a Lifetime," Federer released inflated balloons.

