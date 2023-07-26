Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, More 'Back to the Future' Stars Reunite at Gala for Broadway Musical

Great Scott, it's a Back to the Future reunion!

The cast of the 1985 film came together on Tuesday night in New York City at a gala celebrating Back to the Future: The Musical, which is currently playing in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway ahead of an Aug. 3 opening date.

Among the stars in attendance at the musical were the original Marty McFly and Doc Brown — a.k.a. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd — plus their costars Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines), Don Fullilove (Mayor Goldie Wilson), Harry Waters Jr. (Marvin Berry), Marc McClure (Dave McFly) and James Tolkan (... Mr. Strickland).

The film's director and co-writer Robert Zemeckis — a co-producer of the musical — was also on hand, as was Bob Gale, who co-created and co-wrote the film trilogy and also wrote the musical's book.

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, and Roger Bart at 'Back to the Future: The Musical'. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Steven Spielberg, an executive producer on the film, attended too. And singer Huey Lewis, who made a cameo in the movie and contributed two sounds to the soundtrack ("The Power of Love" and "Back in Time," both of which are featured in the musical), showed his support as well.

There were also a variety of big-name Broadway stars outside of the BTTF franchise like Josh Gad, Bernadette Peters, Kerry Butler, Tommy Bracco, Bebe Neuwirth, Jelani Alladin, Danny Burstein and more. But the movie's cast and creatives certainly stole the spotlight.

Lead musical producer Colin Ingram led the post-show remarks, thanking all involved in bringing the movie to Broadway before Gale took over the mic to call out the various alumni in the audience. Each received rounds of applause, with the announcement of Fox's presence getting the crowd fully on their feet.

Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart at 'Back To The Future: The Musical'. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes, Christopher Lloyd and Roger Bart at 'Back to the Future: The Musical'. Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Thompson and Lloyd were then brought out on stage, the latter receiving another standing ovation.

A party at the famed Ziegfeld Theatre followed. It included a special auction to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, with items including various signed movie memorabilia and even a ride in the iconic DeLorean time machine.

Back to the Future: The Musical comes from a creative team tied to the original movie, including Zemeckis, 71, and Gale, 72. Alan Silvestri, who composed the movie's score, collaborates on the stage show's music and lyrics with Grammy winner Glen Ballard.

Last month, Lloyd, 84, surprised the cast of the musical by stopping in during a rehearsal — less than a month before performances began June 30.

Among those he spoke to and posed for photos with Casey Likes (Marty McFly in the musical), Roger Bart (Doc Brown in the musical), Gale and Broadway director John Rando.

Snapshots from the wholesome moment showed Lloyd clapping for the cast, exchanging a few hugs and smiling big in conversation with a group of people who know his work all too well.



Lloyd previously saw the show in London in July 2022, when he celebrated the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre by appearing with the cast.



Christopher Lloyd and Casey Likes. Andy Henderson

The plot line of the stage show sticks closely to the film, according to a release: "When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future."

While speaking with PEOPLE in October 2022, Fox, 62, shared his feedback on the musical adaption.

Calling the project "pretty good quality," the celebrated actor explained, "I was really taken (by the fact) that they're not trying to do us. They're trying to do a new thing."

"It's an independent piece based on the same set of ideas and characters," he added.



Tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical are available now at backtothefuturemusical.com.

