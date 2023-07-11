The 21 Best Back-to-School Deals Parents and Teachers Can Buy This Prime Day — Starting at $4

These classroom essentials are on sale at Amazon now

By
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger
Madison Yauger

Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dhara Patel
Dhara Patel
Dhara Patel

Dhara Patel is the Commerce Project Manager for PEOPLE. Before joining PEOPLE, she was Social Media Manager for the South Asian New York Fashion Week and a Publisher Partnerships Manager for an affiliate marketing company. She loves all things beauty and fashion and has been creating content for over five years. A true creative at her core, she loves the challenge of creating the perfect look and choosing the perfect images. An avid skincare enthusiast, she knows the importance of caring for your skin to make it feel its best. When she isn't testing out new products and curating the perfect aesthetic, Dhara loves taking film photos, styling South Asian clothing, spending time with her adorable puppy, Java, and dancing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 04:15PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals for Teachers Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Back-to-school checklists are often a lengthy endeavor, but Amazon Prime Day can be a one-stop-shop for saving money while stocking up on everything you’ll need for the classroom this year. Teachers can find arts and crafts deals like construction paper for 34 percent off and glue sticks for 41 percent off, while parents can shop lunchtime essentials like reusable snack bags, water bottles, and bento boxes for up to 51 percent off.

Regardless of what essentials you’re shopping for on Prime Day, we found so many back-to-school deals and did the math (so you don’t have to)! Keep reading for our top picks starting at $4. 

Best Back-to-School Prime Day Deals for Teachers

Avery Heavy-Duty View 3-Ring Binder, 4-Pack

Amazon PD Avery Heavy Duty View 3 Ring Binder

Amazon

As teachers know, the school season starts well before the classroom doors open since planning starts over the summer. There’s no better way to stay organized than with a heavy-duty binder, especially one that’s 45 percent off right now. Shoppers love how durable the binders are, with one noting that this four-pack should last them for “the next five years.”

Bertiveny Teacher Stamps

Amazon PD Bertiveny Teacher Stamps for Grading Classroom

Amazon

Grading stamps are an easy way for teachers to provide feedback to their students. Loved by teachers and students alike for their vibrant colors, these stamps are non-toxic and can be re-inked over 30,000 times. Plus, they're perfect for classrooms or as gifts for your favorite teacher, so grab them now while they are on sale. 

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 4-Pack

Amazon PD PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing GelHERKKA 125 Pack 2 Pocket Folders

Amazon

Health is a school subject that shouldn’t be forgotten when buying supplies. This four-pack of Purell hand sanitizers can be the difference between using up all your sick days and a school year without as many colds and spreadable illnesses. The hand sanitizer kills 99.99 percent of germs and the pack is 25 percent off for Prime members, so it’s definitely a deal worth taking advantage of.

Herkka Two-Pocket Folders

Amazon PD SHARPIE Pocket Style HighlightersHERKKA 125 Pack 2 Pocket Folders

Amazon

Folders are an efficient way to organize and distribute activities: They can be used to store graded papers, sort activity sheets, and prevent students from losing papers. These sturdy two-pocket folders are available in five colors and have a business card slot, perfect for adding name tags. The pack comes with 125 folders, so you'll be fully prepared for future semesters.

Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters

Amazon PD SHARPIE Pocket Style Highlighters

Amazon

Highlighters never go out of style, and this value pack from Sharpie is 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re organizing your plans, grading, or noting sections for reading assignments, the highlighters will be to good use throughout the school year. It’s a best-seller in its category and has more than 41,000 five-star ratings, so make sure to grab it before this deal expires.

Best Back-To-School Prime Day Deals for Parents  

Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Amazon PD Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Amazon

Though many of the same supplies are applicable for teachers and parents alike, there are a few deals we think parents should specifically keep in mind for their students. 

Scientific calculators are essential for high-level math classes, but they are usually expensive during peak back-to-school shopping. However, this TI-30 calculator is currently on sale for just $10. It's user-friendly with a long battery life that’s powered by solar power and batteries. The TI-30 can handle one and two-variable calculations and offers three modes: degrees, radians, and grads.

Adidas Creator 2 Backpack 

Amazon PD Adidas Creator 2 Backpack

Amazon

We were all kids once, so we remember the joy of getting a new backpack at the beginning of a new school year. The Adidas Creator 2 Backpack has fun graphics like neon smiley faces, bold Adidas logos, and fun text — all on a black base that won’t show dirt. Parents attest that the zippers “work well,” the interior is “spacious and sturdy,” and the straps are “comfortable.”

Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Lunch Box 

Amazon PD Bentgo Kids Bento-Style 5-Compartment Lunch Box

Amazon

Bento boxes have become a must-have for school lunches because they offer a fun, convenient, and versatile way to pack meals. This lunch box comes with five compartments for easy portioning. Not only is it leak-free, but it also keeps meals fresh. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and has a BPA-free design. Customers appreciate the heavy-duty latches and the wide range of colors it comes in.

Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers

Amazon PD SHARPIE Electro Pop Permanent Markers

Amazon

Sharpies make everything more fun — organizing, grading, taking notes, and doodling when you get bored (it happens). At 71 percent off, it would be a loss to miss out on this Prime Day deal. The value pack comes with 24 whimsical colors that will make any document a little more dazzling.

Acer 37 17.3-Inch Chromebook

Amazon PD Acer Chromebook 317 CB317-1H-C6RK Laptop

Amazon

If your child is an older student, they might benefit from a laptop to write essays, conduct research projects, and navigate other search-based homework assignments. Discounted by over $100, this Acer Chromebook is a great resource. The laptop has all the main Google apps and Microsoft software your student will need, as well as 128 gigabytes of storage and a large LED-lit screen for easy viewing (especially on late nights when they’re scrambling to finish an assignment).

Amazon has incredible discounts on school essentials you were likely going to buy anyway, no matter what’s on your list. Scroll down for some of our other favorite back-to-school finds.

Ziploc Gallon Bags

Amazon PD Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Bags

Amazon

Elmers Scented Glue Sticks

Amazon PD Elmerâs Scented Clear Glue Sticks

Amazon

Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers

Amazon PD EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers

Amazon

Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes

Amazon PD Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes

Amazon

Post-It Super Sticky Notes

Amazon PD Post-it Super Sticky Notes

Amazon

Eeoyu Dry Erase Erasers, 40-Pack, 40-Pack 

Amazon PD Dry Erase Erasers

Amazon

Colorations Construction Paper for Kids

Amazon PD Colorations Construction Paper for Kids

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Deals Tout
The 115 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Best Deals Day 1 Live-Blogging
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live: The 85+ Best Expert Approved Deals
Kathy Hilton Amazon PD Tout
Kathy Hilton’s Amazon Prime Day Recommendations Include Vanessa Hudgens’ Clay Mask and Satin Sleepwear
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals
This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Martha Stewart Storefront Tout
Martha Stewart's Home Products Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — and Prices Start at Just $20
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Almost Here — Dates, Details, and Early Deals to Score Now
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale
One-Off Deal: Citronella Candle Tout
This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Camping Gear Tout
The 25 Best Deals on Camping Gear Amazon Right Now — Tents, Chairs, Lanterns, and More Start at $12
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
PEOPLE Picks: June 2023 Tout
7 Things the PEOPLE Shopping Team Bought and Loved in June That Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Kandi Burruss' Picks Tout
Kandi Burruss Shared Her Favorite Summer Fashion and Home Finds on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
Amazon Prime Day Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Are ‘Better Than AirPods’ — and They’re on Sale for Just $50 Today at Amazon
People Tested Round Up: Fashion, Home and Beauty
23 Epic July 4 Deals on the Best Products We've Tested in Our Lab — Starting at $10
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4: Best Amazon Deals (Big roundup) Tout
100 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend