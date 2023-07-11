Back-to-school checklists are often a lengthy endeavor, but Amazon Prime Day can be a one-stop-shop for saving money while stocking up on everything you’ll need for the classroom this year. Teachers can find arts and crafts deals like construction paper for 34 percent off and glue sticks for 41 percent off, while parents can shop lunchtime essentials like reusable snack bags, water bottles, and bento boxes for up to 51 percent off.

Regardless of what essentials you’re shopping for on Prime Day, we found so many back-to-school deals and did the math (so you don’t have to)! Keep reading for our top picks starting at $4.

Best Back-to-School Prime Day Deals for Teachers

Avery Heavy-Duty View 3-Ring Binder, 4-Pack

As teachers know, the school season starts well before the classroom doors open since planning starts over the summer. There’s no better way to stay organized than with a heavy-duty binder, especially one that’s 45 percent off right now. Shoppers love how durable the binders are, with one noting that this four-pack should last them for “the next five years.”

Bertiveny Teacher Stamps

Grading stamps are an easy way for teachers to provide feedback to their students. Loved by teachers and students alike for their vibrant colors, these stamps are non-toxic and can be re-inked over 30,000 times. Plus, they're perfect for classrooms or as gifts for your favorite teacher, so grab them now while they are on sale.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 4-Pack

Health is a school subject that shouldn’t be forgotten when buying supplies. This four-pack of Purell hand sanitizers can be the difference between using up all your sick days and a school year without as many colds and spreadable illnesses. The hand sanitizer kills 99.99 percent of germs and the pack is 25 percent off for Prime members, so it’s definitely a deal worth taking advantage of.

Herkka Two-Pocket Folders

Folders are an efficient way to organize and distribute activities: They can be used to store graded papers, sort activity sheets, and prevent students from losing papers. These sturdy two-pocket folders are available in five colors and have a business card slot, perfect for adding name tags. The pack comes with 125 folders, so you'll be fully prepared for future semesters.

Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters

Highlighters never go out of style, and this value pack from Sharpie is 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re organizing your plans, grading, or noting sections for reading assignments, the highlighters will be to good use throughout the school year. It’s a best-seller in its category and has more than 41,000 five-star ratings, so make sure to grab it before this deal expires.

Best Back-To-School Prime Day Deals for Parents

Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

Though many of the same supplies are applicable for teachers and parents alike, there are a few deals we think parents should specifically keep in mind for their students.

Scientific calculators are essential for high-level math classes, but they are usually expensive during peak back-to-school shopping. However, this TI-30 calculator is currently on sale for just $10. It's user-friendly with a long battery life that’s powered by solar power and batteries. The TI-30 can handle one and two-variable calculations and offers three modes: degrees, radians, and grads.

Adidas Creator 2 Backpack

We were all kids once, so we remember the joy of getting a new backpack at the beginning of a new school year. The Adidas Creator 2 Backpack has fun graphics like neon smiley faces, bold Adidas logos, and fun text — all on a black base that won’t show dirt. Parents attest that the zippers “work well,” the interior is “spacious and sturdy,” and the straps are “comfortable.”

Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Lunch Box

Bento boxes have become a must-have for school lunches because they offer a fun, convenient, and versatile way to pack meals. This lunch box comes with five compartments for easy portioning. Not only is it leak-free, but it also keeps meals fresh. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and has a BPA-free design. Customers appreciate the heavy-duty latches and the wide range of colors it comes in.

Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers

Sharpies make everything more fun — organizing, grading, taking notes, and doodling when you get bored (it happens). At 71 percent off, it would be a loss to miss out on this Prime Day deal. The value pack comes with 24 whimsical colors that will make any document a little more dazzling.

Acer 37 17.3-Inch Chromebook

If your child is an older student, they might benefit from a laptop to write essays, conduct research projects, and navigate other search-based homework assignments. Discounted by over $100, this Acer Chromebook is a great resource. The laptop has all the main Google apps and Microsoft software your student will need, as well as 128 gigabytes of storage and a large LED-lit screen for easy viewing (especially on late nights when they’re scrambling to finish an assignment).

Amazon has incredible discounts on school essentials you were likely going to buy anyway, no matter what’s on your list. Scroll down for some of our other favorite back-to-school finds.

Ziploc Gallon Bags

Elmers Scented Glue Sticks

Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers

Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes

Post-It Super Sticky Notes

Eeoyu Dry Erase Erasers, 40-Pack, 40-Pack

Colorations Construction Paper for Kids

