Bachelorette Charity Lawson Tells 1 Ex She Gave Him 'A Lot More Grace' Than She Should Have During 'Men Tell All'

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson’s exes wasted no time taking digs at each other on Monday’s Men Tell All special.

Right at the beginning, Sean came for Brayden over how the travel nurse, 24, presented himself to Charity, 27.

"I think you were pretty manipulative in the way you were shaping the situation to Charity,” Sean, 25, said to Brayden.

Sean thought Brayden never would’ve been ready for an engagement during the course of the show and used Charity “as an excuse not to get there.”

Brayden responded by reminding Sean that he didn’t make it to hometowns because of his own doubts.

“My doubt was never in Charity’s character or her as a person or how great she was,” Sean said. “My doubt was like, am I going to be there in the end?”

Brayden said he only left once he knew for sure he couldn’t handle an engagement at the end. “Until I knew for sure that I wasn't going to be able get to that point, I stayed,” he said.

Aaron S. said Brayden couldn’t be faulted for “running on his emotions,” while Adrian believed Brayden “signed up for the wrong show.”

BRAYDEN TAKES THE HOT SEAT

Host Jesse Palmer invited Brayden to centerstage to tell his side of the story. Jesse, 44, asked Brayden to clarify if he left because he didn’t think “Charity was the right person for you in your life” or whether he had reservations about proposing.



“It was more so the getting down on the knee,” Brayden said. “The idea of getting married at the end of this with all the drama, I just couldn’t do it. And once I realized I couldn’t give her what she wanted, I realized it shouldn’t be there.”



Brayden told Jesse he “didn’t want to take any time away from the guys” when he returned after deciding to leave. “It wasn't her that got to me,” Brayden added. “She’s amazing."

Bachelorette Charity Lawson and Brayden. ABC/Craig Sjodin

After Jesse pressed Brayden on his decision to wear scarves and earrings, which Brayden called a “fun way to express yourself,” Brayden gave Jesse his own pair of clip-on earrings. Jesse then announced that Brayden will be looking for love on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.



In a sneak peek of the upcoming BiP season, it turned out that Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor loved Brayden’s style.

“I was taken by surprise by Brayden,” Kat, 27, said in an on-camera interview in the clip. “It’s not just that he’s hot, he has like, depth and that’s honestly few and far between to even find these days in men. He’s like a golden retriever and I love it.”



Brayden and Kat shared a kiss which he said he’d “10 out of 10 recommend.”



PICKING ON PETER

Caleb B. freaked out to see Peter, who’d been eliminated on the first night, return for Men Tell All. While Peter, 33, didn’t make an impression on the show, he had some drama go down the with the guys outside of filming when many of the men posted their cast shots with “#FP,” which stood for “f--- Peter.” Brayden informed Peter about what the hashtag stood for.



“I didn’t know any of these guys. I met them for two minutes, maybe some five minutes, and to have people put this online for the world to see really affected me,” the airline pilot said.

'The Bachelorette' season 20 contestant Peter. Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Aaron S., 33, told Peter the guys wrote that because “you are a bitch” and claimed that when the men talked on a Zoom call after shooting wrapped, Peter supposedly asked about pursuing endorsement deals.

“It’s basically because you said 'f--- you' to every single dude that tried to speak to you or speak to them,” Caleb B., 24, explained of the meaning behind the hashtag.

Xavier apologized for his post that used the hashtag. “We shouldn’t have done that. It was a bad play. It was just an inside joke,” the biomedical scientist, 27, said, later adding, “I’m a good guy and I made a mistake.”



XAVIER’S APOLOGY TOUR CONTINUES

Xavier took the hot seat to talk about his relationship with Charity ending after he told her he cheated on an ex.



“I just wanted to be so honest with her,” Xavier said. “That conversation just did not happen like I planned it to happen. And I just stuck my foot in my mouth and I made a mistake instead of making her feel like he was the only woman for me.”



Jesse asked Xavier why he said “I love you” to Charity as she walked him out.

Charity and Xavier on their overnight date on 'The Bachelorette' season 20. ABC/Craig Sjodin

"I just wanted to let her know, like, how I truly felt about her,” Xavier said. “And I think what kind of like, made me kind of stick my foot in my mouth was one of my biggest fears is for love to not be reciprocated to me. And so at that hometown, you know, I told her I was falling in love with her and I guess I expected her to say it back. And I shouldn’t have expected that, but that fear kind of just arose and took me back to that really hard time and I kind of just melted."



Xavier said he still thought about his time with Charity “every day.”



“So I had to get a therapist because I felt like there was some work that I had to do on myself in order to be ready for somebody that is my forever person,” he continued.



CHARITY ENTERS THE CHAT

Jesse brought out Charity to address her exes. First, she confronted Brayden.



“I will be honest, I did not like how you talked about our relationship to a lot of the guys,” Charity said to Brayden. “That was really hard for me to watch back. I was caught off guard by like, you know, the comments of wanting me to not ... turn off of being the Bachelorette of just like wanting to see me off. And I’m like, I feel like I was my 100 percent authentic self to you the whole time.”



Charity said didn’t have any regrets about how she dealt with their relationship. “I gave you a lot more grace than I think I should’ve given you, if I’m being honest,” she said.

Charity Lawson and 'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer on season 20's 'Men Tell All' special. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Brayden admitted he “could’ve been better about sharing some of the stuff with the guys.”



“I’m sorry if that me talking to the guys definitely hurt you in any way,” Brayden continued. “That wasn't my intention but I’m grateful for getting to meet you.”



Then Charity addressed learning about Xavier’s past infidelity.



“That was just not something I saw coming,” the child and family therapist said. “I think for me in that moment, when Xavier and I had that conversation, the way everything like just kind of came out, I was like, this should’ve been told to me way ahead of time.”



Charity expressed that because of how everything played out, she suspected Xavier never “really ever saw himself truly getting down on one knee or just like, being with me."

Xavier denied that. “In my heart, there was no doubt that I wanted to be with you and that I was ready to be with you,” he said to Charity. “In my head, I had that doubt. I didn’t know how to suppress it. I can be that faithful person, it just didn’t come out in the right way.”

Charity felt that if Xavier mentioned his past earlier in their journey, things would’ve played out differently. “What you were saying to me just honestly could've been a conversation that would've saved me a lot of pain,” she said. “And I think obviously, I hate to say it, but like I don’t think I would've brought you to that point because I think I would've known then that you were not ready."

She also called Xavier out for saying “I love you” during their goodbye. “Saying ‘I love you’ is not going to turn around the situation,” Charity said to Xavier. “You said what you said and that's just what this is. You kept almost essentially digging yourself deeper and it's like, what the f--- is going on?”



Xavier said he did that "to let you know how I felt.”

“I just wanted to give us the chance because I really loved you at that point and not knowing how you felt about me really just like, messed my mind up,” he continued.

Xavier said he still has “those feelings” for Charity but got “some sort of closure.” He ended his time with Charity by giving her a rose he knit.

“I just wanted to make you this knit rose to show you I definitely cared and at the end of the day, I'm super happy and hopeful that you found your forever person,” Xavier said. “It sucks that it wasn't me but I understand that you're going to do great things."



CHARITY’S NEXT STEPS

After Charity received advice from former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, Desiree Hartsock and DeAnna Pappas and Jesse checked in with upcoming Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, Jesse showed a teaser for the Bachelorette finale in which Charity appeared to welcome back Aaron.



“I’m glad that he did not give up on this and that he saw me as someone worth fighting for, but there is this new added layer of pressure,” Charity said in the preview clip. “Now I am reconsidering everything.”



Meanwhile, both Dotun and Joey also saw Charity as their future wife.



“I never imagined being in love with three incredible guys,” Charity said. “But for the first time in all this, I’m like, truly not okay.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.