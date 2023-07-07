See JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Bachelorette Charity Find the Ken to Her Barbie (Exclusive)

Life in plastic may be fantastic, but Charity Lawson wants a diamond at the end of her Bachelorette journey.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode , the 27-year-old Bachelorette enlists married Bachelor Nation alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers to help her find the Barbie to her Ken on one of her group dates.

“Welcome to Charity’s Barbie Land,” JoJo, 32, says in the clip.

Jordan, 34, informs the men what will be expected of them on the date.

“We’re excited to be back and help Charity find her soul mate — or Ken to her Barbie,” explains the football commentator. “In the new Barbie movie, there are many Kens all vying for Barbie’s heart. Ken writes a love song for Barbie, so that’s exactly what you’re going to be doing.”

JoJo explains that the men can choose from some of the “most iconic Ken looks” so that they can “look like a real-life Ken doll” when they perform for Charity.

“I have 12 different types of Kens, and that is a vision,” Charity says.

The Bachelorette previously told PEOPLE she hoped to find a partner with a sense of humor, confidence and ambition: “I want someone who is very driven, wants to provide, give me a sense of stability and security, and also me be able to do the same for him as well.”

The Georgia native called cocky guys “a big turnoff,” and noted, “I have no interest in someone who can't be kind to others.”

Charity started her season by giving her First Impression Rose to travel nurse Brayden. But in the season’s second episode, Brayden nearly left because he didn’t like how some of his fellow contestants endured watching Charity and Joey try to beat the franchise’s record for longest kiss on a group date.

“I feel like they were disrespected,” said Brayden, 24.



When he talked to Charity about the issue, Charity assured Brayden, “It was not coming from a malicious place.”

That seemed to placate Brayden’s concerns and he decided to stay. But later, Charity learned from Adrian that Brayden had called the group date “classless.”



“To be called ‘classless,’ that’s just not the word that was used in our conversation,” Charity said.

Charity departed early from the group barbecue where these conversations took place after learning about Brayden’s comment, but ultimately extended roses to both Adrian, 33, and Brayden at the rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.