The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Admits She Was Surprised She Fell for a Woman but Sees a Future with 'My Girl'

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," the reality star said on 'The View' Tuesday of being attracted to women

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 2, 2023 03:58PM EDT
Gabby Windey (left) and girlfriend Robby Hoffman. Photo:

Gabby Windey/Instagram

After viewers watched her date 32 men on The Bachelorette, some might’ve been shocked to hear Gabby Windey reveal on The View Tuesday that she’s been dating a woman.

That surprised Windey, 32, too.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin said she "didn't see that twist coming."

"I don't think anyone did," said Windey, who later, on Instagram identified her girlfriend as TV writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. "No, not even me."

Windey then shared how and when she came to the realization.

"I was trying to make the relationship work after Bachelorette,” Windey began, referring to her engagement to Erich Schwer. “And then I had finally had time to settle in L.A. and I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it.”

Gabby Windey coming out post
Robby Hoffman kissing Gabby Windey.

gabby.windey/Instagram

The reality star admitted that, at first, she felt a bit ashamed about liking a woman.

“When this happens, there's some shame, obviously, surround it,” Windey said. “So I think had to a little bit navigate through the shame. Like, what is it? Where's it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of do me, do what I want, figure it out later.”

Now, Windey said of her identity, “I’m proud.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked Windey if she only plans to date girls going forward.

"I think so," Windey responded. "I think it's just my girl... she's the best."

The Dancing with the Stars season 31 runner-up said she felt she owed it to herself, her girlfriend and her fans to be honest.

“Knowing how much people really care, I just want to be honest,” Windey said. “I don't want to like, live and not be living my full truth. I don't want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me.”

Windey also wanted people to hear her life update directly from her.

“Because my story’s been told for me so many times, being on TV with editing and production,” she said. “It’s like ... but yeah, so, I wanted this just to have a chance to like almost, you know, beat people to the punch. They’re going to say what they’re going to say, but I want them to hear it come from my mouth.”

THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey and her 'Bachelorette' finalist Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Windey also said that she hadn’t told her her ex Schwer, 30, about her new relationship prior to coming on The View.  

After making the announcement on TV, Windey posted a photo kissing Hoffman on her Instagram Story, as well as a carousel of photos with Hoffman with the caption, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!” The post received a flood of supportive comments from members of Bachelor Nation.

“Love you with my entire heart and soul,” Windey’s co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, wrote that she “needed this love story!!”

Becca Tilley, who is dating singer Hayley Kioko, commented, “We love a girls girl,” and Kioko, 34, wrote, “Summer’s for the girls.”

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins commented, “Well son of a biscuit this is real beautiful. Congrats gabby.”

Windey also received support from GLAAD, the world's largest Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.

"As one of today’s most visible reality stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey’s decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone’s journey is different,” GLAAD's Vice President of Communications & Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos said in a statement. “This should also be an important reminder to the industry that LGBTQ people have a place in mainstream dating and relationship shows and that we must be included.”

