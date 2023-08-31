Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says She Hasn't Heard a 'Peep' from Her Exes Since Coming Out

Gabby Windey has been met with kind and loving messages from many worldwide since coming out — but her ex-boyfriends have apparently been radio silent.

During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast on Wednesday, the former Bachelorette star — who recently announced her new same-sex romance with girlfriend Robby Hoffman — said she's heard “nothing, not a peep” from her former beaus.

“Haven’t heard a word,” Windey, 32, told The Real Housewives of New York City alum. “Yeah, from, like, a lot of my previous ex-boyfriends, I haven’t heard anything.”

Sharing her theories on how they may be taking the news, she said: “I think either they’re all taking it personally or, I have noticed, that … [no one] is texting me directly, whereas [when I was on] Dancing With the Stars or Bachelor/Bachelorette, my phone would blow up after anything.”

Despite the glow she’s felt from her new relationship with the comedy writer, Windey confessed she couldn’t help but feel that there was “something [else] going on” with how quiet her phone has been.

“I cannot understand men, but I’m sure it’s personal and their egos [are] hurt,” she quipped. “That’s all I know about them!”

All in all, the silence hasn’t kept Windey from living as her true self.

On Thursday’s episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she admitted that she’s “never been happier” and opened up about feeling freer since coming out.

“It feels like a huge weight has been lifted and just, like, life is easy for once in a relationship,” she gushed. “I feel like I’ve never had that before.”

Windey revealed she was dating a woman earlier this month during an appearance on The View. “I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” she said at the time. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Shortly after sharing the news, Windey shared a carousel of photos with her girlfriend to her Instagram and captioned the post, "Told you I’m a girls girl!!"

She also posted a shot of her kissing Hoffman to her Instagram Story, which Hoffman later reposted, writing, "Guys some news... I am gay."

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

In September 2022, Windey left her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer. They called off their engagement that November.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said on Dancing with the Stars last year. “We weren't each other's best match. But I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship.”