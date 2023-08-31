Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says She Hasn't Heard a 'Peep' from Her Exes Since Coming Out

Despite silence from her former boyfriends, the 'Dancing with the Stars' favorite has "never been happier" since going public with girlfriend Robby Hoffman, adding that "it feels like a huge weight has been lifted"

By
Esther Kang
Published on August 31, 2023 04:06PM EDT
Gabby Windey attends the Cruel Summer Season 2 premiere, May 31, 2023
Gabby Windey. Photo:

Frank Micelotta/Freeform via Getty 

Gabby Windey has been met with kind and loving messages from many worldwide since coming out — but her ex-boyfriends have apparently been radio silent.

During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast on Wednesday, the former Bachelorette star — who recently announced her new same-sex romance with girlfriend Robby Hoffman — said she's heard “nothing, not a peep” from her former beaus.

“Haven’t heard a word,” Windey, 32, told The Real Housewives of New York City alum. “Yeah, from, like, a lot of my previous ex-boyfriends, I haven’t heard anything.”

Gabby Windey coming out post
Gabby Windey and her girlfriend Robby Hoffman.

gabby.windey/Instagram

Sharing her theories on how they may be taking the news, she said: “I think either they’re all taking it personally or, I have noticed, that … [no one] is texting me directly, whereas [when I was on] Dancing With the Stars or Bachelor/Bachelorette, my phone would blow up after anything.”

Despite the glow she’s felt from her new relationship with the comedy writer, Windey confessed she couldn’t help but feel that there was “something [else] going on” with how quiet her phone has been. 

“I cannot understand men, but I’m sure it’s personal and their egos [are] hurt,” she quipped. “That’s all I know about them!”

All in all, the silence hasn’t kept Windey from living as her true self. 

On Thursday’s episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she admitted that she’s “never been happier” and opened up about feeling freer since coming out. 

“It feels like a huge weight has been lifted and just, like, life is easy for once in a relationship,” she gushed. “I feel like I’ve never had that before.”

Windey revealed she was dating a woman earlier this month during an appearance on The View. “I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” she said at the time. “And so I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is like a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Shortly after sharing the news, Windey shared a carousel of photos with her girlfriend to her Instagram and captioned the post,  "Told you I’m a girls girl!!" 

She also posted a shot of her kissing Hoffman to her Instagram Story, which Hoffman later reposted, writing, "Guys some news... I am gay."

THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

In September 2022, Windey left her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer. They called off their engagement that November. 

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said on Dancing with the Stars last year. “We weren't each other's best match. But I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship.”

