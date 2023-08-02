Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey Reveals She's Dating a Woman: 'Told You I'm a Girls Girl!'

Windey shared photos on Instagram Tuesday of her with girlfriend Robby Hoffman

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on August 2, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Gabby Windey attends the Cruel Summer Season 2 premiere, May 31, 2023
Gabby Windey at the 'Cruel Summer' season 2 premiere in May. Photo:

Frank Micelotta/Freeform via Getty 

Former Bachelorette star Gabby Windey found love again.

Windey, who co-headlined the ABC dating series alongside Rachel Recchia last year, stopped by The View on Tuesday and gave an update on her personal life.

“I always just want to live my truth, and my story,” said Windey, 32, per TheWrap. “And I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, because I’m dating a girl!”

Windey also posted a carousel of photos with her girlfriend, comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman, on Instagram Tuesday.

"Told you I’m a girls girl!!" she captioned the post.

Windey also posted a shot of her kissing Hoffman on her Instagram Story, which Hoffman reposted, writing, "Guys some news... I am gay."

Gabby Windey coming out post
Gabby Windey (left) and her girlfriend Robby Hoffman.

gabby.windey/Instagram

The nurse ended her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer, but they’d called it quits by November.

"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” Windey, who’d been competing on Dancing with the Stars at the time, told Fox News. “So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

After coming in second place on DWTS, Windey had been spotted on a date with pro Alan Bersten.

"They're both single. He wants to find love and so does she," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven't been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this."

Gabby Windey coming out post
Robby Hoffman (left) and Gabby Windey.

gabby.windey/Instagram

Windey had also struck up a flirtation with fellow DWTS contestant Vinny Guadagnino.

"It was like kind of a thing and then, now I … I don't know," Windey, 32, said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast in March. "We're still talking. We came on tour for like, a week and we had a ton of fun together. And he is just a good friend. He gets it, you know? Like, he spent his life on reality TV. He's really smart. He's really funny. He's hot."

Windey said she and the Jersey Shore star, 35, “were gossiping and sending voice memos” at the time, but that him living in New York and her being in California kept them apart.

"I'm always trying to get him out," Windey said. "I'm like, never say never."

Prior to looking for love on her own season of The Bachelorette, Windey competed for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor.

