While a romance built on television might prove too good to be true for many Bachelorette alums, these couples have stood the test of time years — and in one case — decades, later. See all The Bachelorette couples who are still together.

Since the first season of The Bachelorette premiered two decades ago, viewers have tuned in to see which lucky man ends up with the final rose and gets down on one knee. Though as fans of the show know, just because the season ends with a happy-ever-after, doesn't mean the relationship lasts long after the cameras stop rolling.

01 of 04 Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. ABC; Rachel Lindsay/ Instagram Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo met on season 13 of The Bachelorette and hit it off from the start as Lindsay gave her future-husband the first impression rose. The Miami native got down on one knee during the season finale in Spain and Lindsay gave an immediate, "Yes!" Following the show, the couple moved to Lindsay's hometown of Dallas before relocating to Miami in 2019. The two tied the knot in Mexico and honeymooned in Greece that year. The couple, who lived apart for some time due to their careers, later settled in L.A. together in 2021 and celebrated three years of marriage in August 2022. "Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend," Lindsay wrote on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. "Each year gets better. Love you forever ❤️♾️."

02 of 04 JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Matt Klitscher/ABC via Getty; JoJo Fletcher/ Instagram JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers tied the knot in May 2022 after getting engaged on the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette. Like Lindsay and Abasolo, their connection sparked at the start of the season when Fletcher gave the former NFL football player the first impression rose. Following the After the Final Rose finale special, where the duo made their first appearance as an engaged couple, the two moved in together to Dallas — Fletcher's hometown. Three years after their original engagement, Rodgers got down on one knee again with a new ring. "I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!" Rodgers wrote on Instagram in 2019 about their second engagement. "I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us. Our first engagement was so real and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!" While the two were originally set to tie the knot in June 2020, the couple postponed their wedding twice — initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then again because of Rodger's sporting schedule. In May 2022, the pair finally said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in Santa Ynez, California. "It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," Fletcher told PEOPLE. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky."



03 of 04 Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried. ABC; Desiree Siegfried/ Instagram Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried got engaged at the end of season nine of The Bachelorette in 2013. The pair moved in together after the season wrapped and in 2015, they wed in Palos Verdes, California. The couple is now a family of four, after welcoming sons Asher Wrigley in 2016 and Zander Cruz in 2019. In January 2023, Desiree shared a tribute to her husband on Instagram in celebration of their eight-year wedding anniversary. "8 years with you ♥️ and many more memories to make! Love who you are @chrisrsiegfried and the father, husband and man you continue to be," she wrote. "All my love, all my years! 🥂Happy Anniversary!"