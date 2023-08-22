See Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s Engagement Ring and Find Out the Sweet Reason Her Fiancé Picked It (Exclusive)

Dotun Olubeko put a ring on it!

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native, 30, popped the question to Charity Lawson during Monday's finale of The Bachelorette — and he picked the “perfect” ring to do it with.

“When he opened it, I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’” Lawson, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding that her fiancé did “a great job.”

“I was honestly in shock,” she admits. “It's so beautiful. I honestly think it's perfect for me, who I am as a woman.”

The Georgia native adds that Olubeko did a “10 out of 10” job selecting the 3-carat diamond ring — a rating she almost immediately bumps up to “probably off the scale.”

“It was perfect, perfect for me,” she says of the ring, whose intricate platinum band is set with 50 round-cut diamonds.

Olubeko says he “didn't know much about rings” before working with designer Neil Lane to pick the perfect one — but when Lane pulled out the oval-cut sparkler, he “just knew.”

According to Olubeko, the designer told him that the ring is “beautiful on the outside” but its “biggest crystals” lie inside, where a stunning diamond halo wraps around the center stone.

The description spoke to him immediately.

“I was like, ‘Did you make this for Charity? Is this a test?’” he tells PEOPLE. “And before [Lane] even finished going through the other ones, I was like, ‘I know that's the one. That's the one 100-percent because that's who Charity is.’”

He continues: “Elegant and classy and beautiful on the outside as ever, but so much of the worth is on the inside.”

“That just perfectly describes her,” he says of his fiancée, adding that the ring selection was “another one of those moments where you see a sign.”

“I never expected him to describe a ring in a way that I would describe Charity,” he tells PEOPLE. “And I just knew that was the one.”

According to Lane, the Bachelorette winner “wanted something classic that encapsulated” his and Lawson’s “fairytale connection” and “whirlwind romance.”

The jeweler says that the hand-crafted ring Olubeko selected “has that incredible sparkle that perfectly represents the once-in-a-lifetime love that he’s found with Charity.”

“Her reaction when she saw the ring made it clear he made the perfect choice,” he adds.

As for their wedding bands? The couple has a little more time to find the perfect rings.

“We don't have a date or anything truly picked out,” Lawson tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple is thinking about a 2025 or 2026 ceremony — not a “17-year-length engagement.”

“We obviously came here to find love, and we successfully have done that,” she adds. “So [we are] super happy to get our lives started in that sense.”

