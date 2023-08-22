See Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s Engagement Ring and Find Out the Sweet Reason Her Fiancé Picked It (Exclusive)

"I honestly think it's perfect for me, who I am as a woman," she says of the oval-cut sparkler

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 08:00AM EDT
The Bachelorette Charity's engagement ring
Charity Lawson's engagement ring, which fiancé Dotun Olubeko selected because its description matched Charity "100-percent.". Photo:

ABC/Craig Sjodin; Courtesy of Neil Lane

Dotun Olubeko put a ring on it!

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native, 30, popped the question to Charity Lawson during Monday's finale of The Bachelorette — and he picked the “perfect” ring to do it with.

“When he opened it, I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’” Lawson, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding that her fiancé did “a great job.”

The Bachelorette Charity's Neil Lane engagement ring

Courtesy of Neil Lane

“I was honestly in shock,” she admits. “It's so beautiful. I honestly think it's perfect for me, who I am as a woman.”

The Georgia native adds that Olubeko did a “10 out of 10” job selecting the 3-carat diamond ring — a rating she almost immediately bumps up to “probably off the scale.”

“It was perfect, perfect for me,” she says of the ring, whose intricate platinum band is set with 50 round-cut diamonds.

Bachelorette Finale. The ring and jeweler Neil Lane

Courtesy Neil Lane

Olubeko says he “didn't know much about rings” before working with designer Neil Lane to pick the perfect one — but when Lane pulled out the oval-cut sparkler, he “just knew.”

According to Olubeko, the designer told him that the ring is “beautiful on the outside” but its “biggest crystals” lie inside, where a stunning diamond halo wraps around the center stone.

The description spoke to him immediately.

“I was like, ‘Did you make this for Charity? Is this a test?’” he tells PEOPLE. “And before [Lane] even finished going through the other ones, I was like, ‘I know that's the one. That's the one 100-percent because that's who Charity is.’”

The Bachelorette Charity's Neil Lane engagement ring

Courtesy of Neil Lane

He continues: “Elegant and classy and beautiful on the outside as ever, but so much of the worth is on the inside.” 

“That just perfectly describes her,” he says of his fiancée, adding that the ring selection was “another one of those moments where you see a sign.”

“I never expected him to describe a ring in a way that I would describe Charity,” he tells PEOPLE. “And I just knew that was the one.”

The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, Dotun

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Lane, the Bachelorette winner “wanted something classic that encapsulated” his and Lawson’s “fairytale connection” and “whirlwind romance.”

The jeweler says that the hand-crafted ring Olubeko selected “has that incredible sparkle that perfectly represents the once-in-a-lifetime love that he’s found with Charity.”

“Her reaction when she saw the ring made it clear he made the perfect choice,” he adds.

The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, Dotun

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As for their wedding bands? The couple has a little more time to find the perfect rings.

“We don't have a date or anything truly picked out,” Lawson tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple is thinking about a 2025 or 2026 ceremony — not a “17-year-length engagement.”

“We obviously came here to find love, and we successfully have done that,” she adds. “So [we are] super happy to get our lives started in that sense.”

Related Articles
Charity Lawson GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Charity Lawson Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' After Getting Engaged on 'The Bachelorette'
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson Gets Engaged in 'The Bachelorette' Season 20: 'A Man That I Can Love Forever'
Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring amid Britney Spears Divorce
THE BACHELORETTE - Joey
'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei Named as Next Leading Man for Season 28
: Taylor Swiftâs Wedding Guest Dress for JackÂ Antonoffâs Big Day Is Total â1989â Vibes
Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Dress Costs $4,195, but You Can Copy the Romantic Look for as Little as $30
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat: ‘Wear It Proudly’
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Recently Bought a Wedding Dress: 'Something I Could Wear on a Yacht' (Exclusive)
Margaret Qualley wears flats to her wedding
Margaret Qualley Wears Chic White Chanel Flats for Her Wedding to Jack Antonoff
Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin Says ‘It’s Go Time’ Ahead of Wedding in Paris: ‘We Want Everyone to Have a Blast!’ (Exclusive)
Jesse Palmer, Emely Fardo
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer and Wife Emely Fardo Are Expecting Their First Baby (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ivy-Victoria Maurice Emmys luncheon 09 10 22
How Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Designer Mom Influenced Her Stylist Daughter Coco: 'Always in the Workroom' (Exclusive)
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Dotun.
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Will Have 2 Weddings — but Not a '17-Year-Length Engagement' (Exclusive)
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Aaron B
Charity Lawson Explains Why She Welcomed Aaron Back on 'The Bachelorette': 'I Needed More Time' (Exclusive)
Zooey Deschanel and Fiance Jonathan Scott Visit Paris
Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Visit Paris After Engagement: ‘Love of My Life’
After a romantic dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan make a swift exit to their car, sparking engagement excitement as well-wishers congratulate them.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spark Engagement Rumors as 'RHOM' Star Is Spotted Wearing Massive Ring
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris