Bachelorette Charity Lawson Wants to Put an End to 'Foolishness' and Threatens to Take Back a Rose from 1 Man

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson kicked off this week’s episode of The Bachelorette by apologizing for peacing out of the barbecue last week after learning that Brayden called her classless.

“I want to apologize for ending the barbecue early,” Charity, 27, told her suitors. “You know, with the information I was receiving I just needed a moment to myself. I really do feel like my husband is here.”

The child and family therapist also announced that she made “a very big decision” regarding the rest of her journey — the show was going to move to Oceanside, California, and the men had 30 minutes to pack before the bus left for the new destination.

Before Charity joined them, though, she announced that a one-on-one date in a helicopter would be taking place and First Impression Rose recipient Brayden would be the one going on the date with her.

FIRST ONE-ON-ONE

“He was someone that I really had this instant strong connection with and I feel very comfortable and easy around him,” Charity said in an on-camera interview of why she picked the travel nurse, 24.



In the car ride over to the helicopter, Brayden told Charity that growing up he “was the biggest wimp there ever was.”



But Brayden claimed he'd since gotten over his fears, allowing him to toast champagne with Charity in the chopper before landing at the San Diego Padres’ stadium, Petco Park, in Brayden’s hometown.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

“I think he’s a kid in a candy shop and I’m so excited to like just witness it through his eyes,” Charity told the cameras.



The Padres’ mascot the Swinging Friar gave Charity and Brayden gloves and personalized jerseys, and the couple threw a baseball around on the field that they had to themselves. Then they sipped on more champagne and kissed in the outfield.



“I’m definitely crushing on you,” Brayden told Charity.



However, Brayden expressed some skepticism about the process.



“I feel really good with you, like when I get to hang out with you, when I get to spend time with you and then it’s like, and then I go through those moments of that doubt when I’m away,” Brayden said to Charity. “I’m like, ‘Can I keep doing this?’”



Charity tried to reassure Brayden, but to the cameras, admitted she felt “startled a little bit” by Brayden’s admission. “He said he didn’t know whether or not this experience was going to be too much for him,” she continued. “That freaks me out.”



Brayden and Charity changed into more formal clothing and ate dinner on the field.



“It did kind of scare me a little bit when you were thinking about leaving,” Charity said to Brayden, referring to his frustration with the makeout group date. “That did kind of make me nervous.”



Brayden brought up his insecurities around being cheated on and “walking back into that trauma” from his a past relationship. “It’s scary for me because you are dating other ppl and you are connecting with other ppl,” he said.



Brayden ended the night by writing a message for Charity on a baseball and securing a rose.



GROUP DATE

Joey, Aaron B., Michael, James, Caleb, Aaron S., Sean, Xavier, Tanner, Adrian, Dotun and John went on this week’s group date, a Barbie-themed day hosted by Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.



The married couple informed the men that, just like Ken does in the upcoming Barbie movie, they will have to write a song for Charity to win her heart. Before the men put on some Ken-inspired outfits and got to writing, they heard a message from Barbie star Simu Liu.



“Charity, I’m a huge fan of Bachelor Nation and I could not think of anyone more deserving than you for this opportunity,” Simu, 34, said in a pre-recorded video. “Now, when I found out I was going to be a part of Greta Gerwig’s new film, I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and something really special – probably how some of you are feeling right now. I really want you all to put it all out there because, let’s face it, Charity is worth it. Charity, I’m really rooting for you and I hope that you find everything that you’re looking for.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The men performed songs to the tune of Cyndi Lauper's “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in front of a crowd on the beach, and the winner would receive extra time with Charity. Dotun, 30, kicked off the show, Caleb, 24, surprised everyone with his smooth voice and Sean, 25, tried to win over the crowd. The software sales rep won over, Charity, too, and she selected him as the Ken to her Barbie.



Charity and Sean smooched on the dock afterwards and he strolled into the afterparty singing. He also grabbed more time with Charity, which upset Aaron S. and Adrian, both 33.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

Charity chatted with John, 27, and liked that she could “unwind” around him. She also felt a sense of calm around Michael, 28.



“He doesn’t put so much pressure on the conservation, and I love that,” Charity said to the cameras.



Charity brought Dotun up to her room because she wanted to “give him a moment and a space where it was a little bit more intimate.” He appreciated that.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC



“I feel so special right now and that’s so hard for me to feel, to be honest,” the integrative medicine specialist said, adding that he saw Charity as his “ideal woman.”



Charity ended the evening by giving the date rose to Dotun.



SECOND ONE-ON-ONE

Charity surprised the other men by picking quiet Warwick for the second one-on-one date of the week.



“He just has this very playful but charming and sweet energy to him,” Charity explained to the cameras.



They went to an amusement park at night and had the whole place to themselves. Despite the rare opportunity, Warwick, 27, stayed pretty silent throughout the date. At an ice cream shop, when Charity asked Warwick about his go-to ice cream flavor, the construction manager had no response.

“For me, scooping my own ice cream, it sucks,” Charity said in an on-camera interview. “I would love to see him be a gentleman. It’s a little disappointing.”



Craig Sjodin/ABC

Charity tried asking Warwick about his favorite quality about himself, to which he responded, “I don’t know.”



“A weakness of mine is communicating,” Warwick admitted to Charity. “I’m always somewhat reluctant to get into relationships. It’s something that I don’t really have experience in.”



Unsurprisingly, Charity sent Warwick home. “I just think that when it comes to the readiness of what this looks like for me, I do feel like were on maybe two different pages,” Charity said to Warwick. “I can’t give you the rose.”



Warwick left and proceeded to fall asleep during the car ride home.



COCKTAIL PARTY AND ROSE CEREMONY

Back with the group, Brayden told some of the guys about his reservations about getting engaged at the end of the journey. “The thing that’s hard for me that I’m not sure I could do is, like, getting engaged after just dating with 20 other dudes,” he said. “I mean, I know I could for sure date her after this experience.”



At the cocktail party, Aaron B. felt compelled to tell Charity about what Brayden said.



“I don’t feel like I need to do this to increase my chances with you, I know our chances are strong, but I just need to tell you about Brayden,” Aaron B., 29, said to Charity. “He is not ready for an engagement. He is very unsure of you. He’s been very vocal around the house about just not wanting to be here, not wanting to be with someone that’s dated 20 of his friends.”

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC



Charity told Aaron B. that it frustrated her to hear that.

“I’m irritated times a million,” Charity said in an on-camera interview. “I don’t have time to continue to deal with foolishness.”



After his conversation with Charity, Aaron B. told Brayden he talked to the Bachelorette about Brayden’s previous comments.

“I feel like I need to be like Will Smith right now and like, ‘Keep my name out your f---ing mouth,’” Brayden said to the cameras, referring to when the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.



Charity decided to confront Brayden yet again.



“I will do what has not been done,” she said in an on-camera interview. “I have no problem pull this man aside. He has a f---ing rose on his chest, I will rip that s--- off.”



Brayden told Charity he didn’t think the other men “understand the gravity of what an engagement means.”

“I’m not questioning what we have, I’m questioning what you’re talking about with them,” Charity clarified.



Brayden didn’t want to make any promises he couldn’t keep. “I can give you a connection, but that’s all at this point that I know I can give you,” he said.



Host Jesse Palmer informed the men that Charity felt “very conflicted” after her conversation with Brayden and decided to end the cocktail party early.



At the rose ceremony, she gave roses to Aaron B., Caleb, Xavier, Joey, Michael, John, Sean and Tanner — and she let Brayden keep the rose he’d already received.



“He is a strong connection,” Charity told the cameras. “That was hard, and I didn’t want to act tonight too prematurely on anything.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

