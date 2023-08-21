Charity Lawson Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' After Getting Engaged on 'The Bachelorette'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's finale of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson is trading her roses for her dancing shoes!

After getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko on Monday's Bachelorette finale, Lawson's fiancé revealed during the live segment that Lawson, 27, will be the latest star to join season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

"So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down," Olubeko, 30, said to Lawson. "And you know that we've talked about this about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars."

Lawson now joins Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as part of the season 32 cast. Madix's participation in the ABC dance competition series was confirmed on July 7.

The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America during their Sept. 13 broadcast.

News of Lawson's casting comes after fans got to see her get engaged on Monday's season 20 finale of The Bachelorette. Prior to the big moment, Lawson was torn between Olubeko and fellow contestant Joey Graziadei.

Lawson ultimately ended things with Graziadei as she told him she found "deeper with someone else.” She continued, “It won’t make sense in this moment and it’s hard. It’s hard to get these words out because the truth is, Joey, that I am in love with you."

After the two went their separate ways, Olubeko proposed to Lawson in a magical moment.

“You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special,” Olubeko said to the child and family therapist. “You have made me feel adored and validated and wanted. And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity, I don’t think you understand what that means to me. But I’m certain that I want to spend the rest of my life showing you.”



The love that we have is perfect,” he continued. “And so, Ms. Charity Lawson, would you do me the honor of turning the fairytale into a reality?”

Olubeko proceeded to drop to one knee and ask, “Ms. Charity Lawson, will you marry me?”

She said yes and they kissed. Then Lawson sealed the deal by giving Olubeko her final rose.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres this fall on ABC, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

