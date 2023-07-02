'Bachelorette' Star Charity Lawson Is 'Grateful' Rachel Lindsay Is 'in My Corner' (Exclusive)

Bachelorettes stick together!

Rachel Lindsay may not be tuning into The Bachelorette this season — but Charity Lawson knows she’s got her back.

The season 20 leading lady, 27, said she is aware that Lindsay, 38, isn't watching the ABC dating show, but she’s still thankful for the trailblazing former Bachelorette’s support.

“Love her, obviously,” Lawson told PEOPLE at Essence Fest on Saturday, acknowledging how Lindsay made history as the first Black Bachelorette on the show’s 13th season in 2017.

She said she's “grateful for her support, knowing that she is in my corner and rooting for me.”

“It's nice to know that I do have someone to lean back [on], or just have an anchor in time of need,” the child and family therapist continued. “So thank you, Rachel, obviously, and hopefully even though you're not watching, you'll see the outcome at the end of all this.”

The Georgia native also said that Lindsay isn’t the only Bachelor or Bachelorette alum to share their support.

“So many people from Bachelor Nation have reached out,” she told PEOPLE, listing Michelle Young, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

“All of their support has been so overwhelming, all great things, and they really are so excited for me. I just love that they are excited for me to be in this role and supporting me,” she continued.

Ahead of the show's June 26 premiere, Lindsay spoke with PEOPLE about her Bachelorette successor, sharing that she would “love to meet” Lawson, who she called “lovely.”

“I haven't met Charity,” she said. “I don't follow the show, but it's inevitable to not see it and not see what's going on.”

Lindsay also gave Lawson a little shout-out: “So, Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch. But I will reach out.”

“I'm always there,” she added.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.