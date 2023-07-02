'Bachelorette' Star Charity Lawson Is 'Grateful' Rachel Lindsay Is 'in My Corner' (Exclusive)

“It's nice to know that I do have someone to lean back [on], or just have an anchor in time of need,” Lawson told PEOPLE of her predecessor

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Stephanie Sengwe
Published on July 2, 2023 11:38AM EDT
Rachel Lindsay Charity Lawson BACHELORETTE
Charity Lawson (right) says Rachel Lindsay is "rooting" for her on season 20 of The Bachelorette. Photo:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv; Erika Goldring/Getty 

Bachelorettes stick together!

Rachel Lindsay may not be tuning into The Bachelorette this season — but Charity Lawson knows she’s got her back.

The season 20 leading lady, 27, said she is aware that Lindsay, 38, isn't watching the ABC dating show, but she’s still thankful for the trailblazing former Bachelorette’s support.

“Love her, obviously,” Lawson told PEOPLE at Essence Fest on Saturday, acknowledging how Lindsay made history as the first Black Bachelorette on the show’s 13th season in 2017.

She said she's “grateful for her support, knowing that she is in my corner and rooting for me.”

“It's nice to know that I do have someone to lean back [on], or just have an anchor in time of need,” the child and family therapist continued. “So thank you, Rachel, obviously, and hopefully even though you're not watching, you'll see the outcome at the end of all this.”

The Georgia native also said that Lindsay isn’t the only Bachelor or Bachelorette alum to share their support.

“So many people from Bachelor Nation have reached out,” she told PEOPLE, listing Michelle Young, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

“All of their support has been so overwhelming, all great things, and they really are so excited for me. I just love that they are excited for me to be in this role and supporting me,” she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the show's June 26 premiere, Lindsay spoke with PEOPLE about her Bachelorette successor, sharing that she would “love to meet” Lawson, who she called “lovely.”

“I haven't met Charity,” she said. “I don't follow the show, but it's inevitable to not see it and not see what's going on.”

Lindsay also gave Lawson a little shout-out: “So, Charity, if you're out there, I'm rooting for you, and I wish you all the best. But I'm not going to watch. But I will reach out.”

“I'm always there,” she added.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10
Everything to Know About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw
Sarah Jessica Parker Was 'Too Shy' to Strip Down for 'Sex and the City': 'Never Felt Comfortable Exposing Myself'
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker 'Stayed Away' from Matthew Broderick at First but Has Since 'Never Spent a Night Apart' in 31 Years
Michael J Fox Reunites with Wendell Pierce at Broadway's Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce on His Pal Michael J. Fox: 'Crisis Doesn't Develop Character, It Reveals Character' (Exclusive)
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think She'll 'Ever Say Goodbye to Samantha' from 'Sex and the City'
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong Opens Up About Being Bisexual, Including Her 5-Year Relationship with a Woman
Jon Hamm The Morning Show Season 3
'The Morning Show' Season 3: See Jon Hamm Join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon amid a Network Shakeup
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married
Kourtney Kardashian (center) with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Snarks That Her Famous Family Is 'Not a Cult' After Kris Jenner Calls Kim Their 'Leader'