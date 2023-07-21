Bachelorette Charity Confronted by Suitor Who Hits 'a Tipping Point' Over Another Group Date (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Sean admitted that he was "confused" and "frustrated" after receiving yet another group date card from Charity

Published on July 21, 2023 12:00PM EDT

With hometowns around the corner, Sean McLaughlin is hopeful for a one-on-one date with Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Bachelorette episode, Sean, 25, admits that he needs “one on one time” as he waits for a date card, adding, “That's what I'm striving for. Like, I'm really hopeful for it.” 

However, his hopes are quickly dashed when Joey, 27, reads the date card from Charity, 27, sharing, “Aaron B., Xavier, Tanner, Sean. Next up, hometowns.”

This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party.
Charity and Sean on 'The Bachelorette'.

Craig Sjodin/abc

 In a confessional, the software sales rep admits that he’s upset by Charity’s decision, saying, “I’m confused, I’m frustrated, I’m mad. It’s all like boiling up inside and trying not to come out. I’m trying to suppress, I'm trying to be in the moment.” 

He adds, “This is the tipping point where I feel like I need and deserve some answers in terms of where does she stand in all of this.”

The clip concludes with Florida native heading to Charity’s room, where he wastes no time asking if he can come in.

THE BACHELORETTE - ABC
Sean on 'The Bachelorette'.

Ricky Middlesworth/abc

Sean has yet to have a one-on-one date with Charity throughout his journey on The Bachelorette, but he did receive some special attention during the Barbie’s themed date earlier this month.

During the date, the men performed songs to the tune of Cyndi Lauper's “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in front of a crowd on the beach, and the winner received extra time with Charity. Sean not only won over Charity with his performance, but she also selected him as the Ken to her Barbie.

Charity and Sean smooched on the dock afterwards and he strolled into the afterparty singing. He also grabbed more post-date time with Charity, which upset Aaron S. and Adrian.

Sean and Charity on 'The Bachelorette'.

Craig Sjodin/abc

Charity previously told PEOPLE she hoped to find a partner with a sense of humor, confidence and ambition. “I want someone who is very driven, wants to provide, give me a sense of stability and security, and also me be able to do the same for him as well,” she said.

The Georgia native called cocky guys “a big turnoff,” and noted, “I have no interest in someone who can't be kind to others.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

